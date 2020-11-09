Providing greater flexibility to Canadians returning home from International Destinations on private flights.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's leader in business aviation, Skyservice Business Aviation, announces that it will participate in the Rapid Covid Testing currently available in Calgary International Airport (C-YYC). This week, the Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA) announced that Business Aviation can also participate in the International Border Testing Pilot set up on Nov 2nd by the Province of Alberta and the Government of Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Anthony Norejko, President and CEO of the Canadian Business Aviation Association thanks the Province of Alberta and the federal government for their leadership in implementing the International Border Testing Pilot Program as well as the team at the Calgary Airport Authority for their support and program participation. "This is a great opportunity to get Canadians moving safely again. We look forward to being a partner to further improve this program to match the needs of Albertans and our operators."

Skyservice™ is equally pleased with the announcement. "Aviation is one of many industries negatively impacted by the pandemic. The ability to provide Rapid Testing to eligible travelers returning to Calgary from international destinations is a positive step forward," commented Emlyn David, Chief Executive Officer. "The 14-day quarantine period has deterred many individuals, including private jet travelers, from traveling abroad. The potential to reduce the quarantine period based on confirmed negative test results should help to encourage more activity in the travel and tourism sector, while still ensuring the safety and health of Canadians."

"Private jet or charter services vastly reduce the number of human interactions in the airport and overall travel experience," continued David. "This testing, along with Skyservice's National Air Transportation Association (NATA) Safety 1st Clean Standard of operations, our intensified sanitization and purification process with Hypochlorous Acid fogging and our required in-cabin air purification and sanitization service with Aviation Clean Air, helps provide the confidence to travel safely during the pandemic."

More information on Skyservice's COVID-19 Safety Response Plan is available at https://skyservice.com/news/covid-19-safety-response-plan/.

For more information about the pilot program and who is eligible, visit alberta.ca.

About Skyservice

Skyservice is Canada's leader in business aviation, dedicated to safety and service excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Skyservice leads the Canadian business aviation industry with the best-in-class facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, and Muskoka. Our skilled Maintenance teams, outstanding Fixed Base Operation facilities, first-class Aircraft Management, Charter Services, Aircraft Sales, and Acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com.

