Skyservice™ Unlocks Global Wi-Fi with Gogo Galileo HDX STC for Bombardier Challenger Aircraft

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or "the Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, expands its avionics offering with a new Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the Gogo Galileo HDX system on Bombardier Challenger CL604, CL605 and CL650 aircraft. With Transport Canada certification approval, Skyservice becomes the only Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in North America to have completed the STC for Gogo's next generation global broadband connectivity solution on Challenger aircraft models.

"Connectivity is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity for today's business aviation clients," said Benjamin Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyservice. "We're proud to offer Challenger owners and operators high-performance, future-ready solutions, keeping them connected anywhere in the world."

Skyservice continues to lead the industry forward in aircraft connectivity and avionics modernization. Since [month], the Company has successfully completed two Gogo Galileo HDX system installations on a Challenger 605 aircraft, marking a pivotal moment for Canadian business aviation. Certification validation is underway with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and National Civil Aviation Agency – Brazil (ANAC), targeting 570 Challenger 604, 605 and 650 aircraft and further reinforcing the global scope of the project.

Challenger 604, 605 and 650 aircraft already equipped with a Gogo AVANCE system can convert to the Gogo Galileo seamlessly, requiring as little as seven business days for installation. For installation inquiries or STC access, please contact Skyservice Avionics at [email protected]

About Skyservice™ MRO

As a comprehensive global shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence, and transparent on-time project delivery. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization of TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS. Services include scheduled maintenance, avionics and upgrades, AOG services, aircraft parts & supplies, aircraft teardown and recycling, non-destructive testing (NDT), Pre-Purchase Inspections (PPI) and an assortment of STCs on leading OEM brand aircraft.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operator facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams combine to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

