Skyservice™ Enhances Aircraft Connectivity for Gulfstream G280 Aircraft

Receives Supplemental Type Certificate Approval for Gogo Galileo HDX System Installations

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), a leading North American provider of business aviation services, today announced it has received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for installing the Gogo Galileo HDX System on Gulfstream G280 aircraft. This STC is approved by Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Civil Aviation Agency – Brazil (ANAC) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) under validation process.

"We continue to expand our capabilities to support the latest in-flight connectivity solutions," said Benjamin Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyservice. "Our robust and certified list of STCs alongside our expert aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) provide our clients with choice, accessibility and consultancy to the fastest, most reliable connectivity options available in business aviation today."

Skyservice holds TCCA, FAA, EASA, the ANAC and the UK/CAA on a multitude of Wi-Fi, satellite and in-cabin communication solutions. This latest STC approval provides another option for Gulfstream G280 operators needing to upgrade their connectivity system. For those using existing Gogo ATG solutions, it offers a seamless option to upgrade to the benefits of low-latency, high-speed broadband ahead of the 2025 year-end conversion deadline.

"Skyservice consistently demonstrates the technical expertise we look for in a partner," said Chris Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Gogo. "The team's strategic and thoughtful approach to certification, combined with their thorough understanding of client needs, makes them a trusted partner for deploying our Galileo HDX solutions."

For more information about Skyservice STCs for aircraft upgrades or for sale, please visit Skyservice or contact Jean-Francois Martin, Director of Avionics at [email protected].

About Skyservice™ MRO

As a comprehensive global shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence and transparent on-time project delivery. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization of TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS. Services include scheduled maintenance, avionics and upgrades, AOG services, aircraft parts & supplies, aircraft teardown and recycling, NDT, PPI and an assortment of STCs on leading OEM brand aircraft.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operator facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams combine to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

For more information, please contact: Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Skyservice Business Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, Email: [email protected]