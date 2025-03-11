Skyservice™ Appointed First Authorized Honeywell Nacelle Service Centre in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), a leading North American provider of business aviation services, today announced its official designation as an Authorized Honeywell Nacelle Service Centre in Canada. This milestone bolsters Skyservice's standing as a leading global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, certifying the organization to perform critical nacelle system services for business aircraft operators nationwide.

"Skyservice is committed to delivering unparalleled maintenance solutions that maximize aircraft reliability and efficiency, ensuring our customers' satisfaction and trust," said Benjamin Murray, President and CEO at Skyservice. "With this designation, we are proud to be the first provider in Canada to offer aircraft operators and owners enhanced value and quality service on nacelle servicing and repair."

As an Authorized Honeywell Nacelle Service Centre, Skyservice is equipped to provide comprehensive service on Honeywell HTF7000, HTF7350, HTF7250 and HTF7500 nacelles on leading business aircraft, such as the Challenger 300, Challenger 350, Embraer Legacy 400/500 and Praetor 500/600. Additionally, Skyservice offers comprehensive Nacelle Maintenance Service Plan (MSP) coverage, including corrosion treatment, repair and replacement, routine inspections, and both scheduled and unscheduled parts and labour services.

For inquiries and further information about Skyservice's nacelle service and support, please contact [email protected].

About Skyservice™ MRO

As a comprehensive global shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence and transparent, on-time project delivery. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization of TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS. Services include scheduled maintenance, avionics, and upgrades, AOG services, aircraft parts & supplies, aircraft teardown and recycling, non-destructive testing (NDT), pre-purchase inspections (PPI), and an assortment of supplementary type certificates (STCs) on leading OEM brand aircraft.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operator facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams combine to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON

For more information, please contact: Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Skyservice Business Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, Email: [email protected]