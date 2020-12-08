Increased demand for in-cabin clean air and disinfecting solutions fuels additional STC requests on Canadian aircraft

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's leader in business aviation, Skyservice Business Aviation, announced today that its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Division has received additional supplemental type certificates (STC) from Transport Canada for the installation of Aviation Clean Air's (ACA) purification system inside Beechcraft King Air 300/350, Dassault Falcon 2000/2000ex and Boeing's 737-300, 737-400 and 737-500 aircraft.

These certifications are in addition to the STC approvals Skyservice received earlier in the year for installing ACA solutions in Canada for the Bombardier Challenger 300/350, Global 5000/5500/6000/6500 and Dassault Falcon 7X aircraft.

ACA's patented Needlepoint Bi-Polar Ionization® systems proactively neutralize pathogens in the air and on surfaces throughout the cabin and for the duration of a flight. Aviation Clean Air is scientifically proven to clean and purify the air by flooding the environment with +/- charged ions, rendering viruses like COVID-19 harmless.

"All aircraft owners are looking to reassure passengers on in-cabin air quality and safety," commented Benjamin Murray, Skyservice President & COO. "ACA's Airborne Air & Surface Purification System provides the answer by offering a cost effective, easy to install, environmentally-friendly and safe disinfecting solutions to our clients."

For inquiries on the ACA air purification, contact Skyservice at [email protected].

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is Canada's leader in business aviation dedicated to safety and service excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Skyservice leads the Canadian business aviation industry with the best in-class facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Muskoka. Our skilled Maintenance teams, outstanding Fixed Base Operation facilities, first-class Aircraft Management, Charter Services, Aircraft Sales and Acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com.

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON

For further information: Marketing & Communications // Skyservice Business Aviation // +1 416.523.1089 // [email protected]

