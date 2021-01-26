Skyservice Becomes Exclusive Distributor and Reseller of VisionSafe's Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS) in Canada

Skyservice expands offering of leading aircraft safety solutions to the Canadian Aviation market

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's leader in business aviation, Skyservice Business Aviation, announces it has agreed to be the exclusive distributor and reseller of VisionSafe's Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS®) in Canada. In addition, Skyservice is able to install the solution in aircraft across Canada. EVAS is the only cockpit smoke protection system that is certified to effectively defend heavy and continuous smoke emergencies in the cockpit. EVAS is certified for use in dozens of aircraft types by Transport Canada, Federal Aviation Administration, European Union Aviation Safety Agency and others.

"Approximately one in ten reported commercial and business aircraft incidences in Canada are a result of fire or smoke, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada's 2019 air transportation occurrence statistics, which show fire or smoke resulted in 91 occurrences from a total of 911 in 2019", commented Chris Skurat, Director of Sales for Business Aviation at VisionSafe. "In situations where dense continuous smoke fills a cockpit, EVAS will ensure pilots see the flight path and vital instruments and are able to reach approach plates and emergency procedures to land the aircraft safely".

"Skyservice is thrilled to be the exclusive reseller and installer of VisionSafe's EVAS solution for Canada," said Paul Weeks, VP of Maintenance at Skyservice. "Safety is our number one priority at Skyservice and the ability to distribute and install one of the world's best safety solutions for our customers further reinforces our commitment to excellence in aviation safety and service."

About VisionSafe

VisionSafe Corporation is the inventor, manufacturer and distributor of EVAS (Emergency Vision Assurance System). EVAS is the only FAA-certified cockpit smoke displacement system available within the aviation industry. EVAS provides a clear space of air through which the pilot can view their flight instruments and through the windshield to help them safety land their aircraft in the event of a cockpit smoke emergency. With over 8,000 EVAS units installed worldwide, VisionSafe takes pride in making safety a #1 priority within the aviation industry.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is Canada's leader in business aviation, dedicated to safety and service excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Skyservice leads the Canadian business aviation industry with the best-in-class facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, and Muskoka. Our skilled Maintenance teams, outstanding Fixed Base Operation facilities, first-class Aircraft Management, Charter Services, Aircraft Sales, and Acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit www.skyservice.com.

