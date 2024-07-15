Skittles 'MFFLP The Rainbow' is a playful escape to help Canadians avoid social pressures this summer

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Skittles®- proudly part of Mars - is all about playful escapism. This summer, as calendars quickly fill up, the brand is helping Canadians find a quirky way out of life's social pressures with the launch of 'MFFLP The Rainbow' - the ultimate release from reality.

Leading by example with 'MFFLP The Rainbow,' Skittles has teamed up with musician and actor Creed Bratton. Known for his quirky behaviour and unconventional aversion for work, Bratton will be shirking his summer obligations with Skittles in hand.

"Finding reasons to dodge assignments and skip social events is what I do best, so when Skittles asked me to help them 'MFFLP The Rainbow', you better believe I 'MFFLP'd with excitement," said Creed Bratton, actor, singer, and musician. "I believe in finding any excuse to escape from reality, especially if it involves a mouthful of Skittles."

But what is MFFLP? MFFLP, pronounced MAAh-FULP, which mimics the sound of trying to talk with a mouthful of Skittles, provides the perfect excuse to avoid unwanted conversations and truly enjoy the summer. Whether you're called out on a work call, stuck in awkward small talk, or invited to happy hour, just grab a handful of Skittles, start 'MFFLP-ing The Rainbow' and consider yourself tastefully speechless.

"We know, Canadians turn to Skittles for a burst of excitement in their daily lives," said Patrick Zeng, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Canada. "We discovered a popular trend discussed across various online forums: the communal joy of eating Skittles by the handful. This insight inspired 'MFFLP The Rainbow' offering Canadians a quirky excuse to enjoy a momentary escape from reality".

Starting July 15, 2024, Skittles encourages Canadians to share their own escapes from reality by following @Skittles and using #MFFLPTheRainbow. Once you've MFFLP'd your way out of work or hanging out with friends visit skittlesooo.ca to get your custom out-of-office message and enter to win a grand prize of up to $10,000 for the perfect summer getaway.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, EXCEL®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

For further information: Mars Wrigley: Tamar Nersesian, [email protected] or Middle Child, Joseph Crimi, [email protected].