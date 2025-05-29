"For over 30 years, EXCEL has been a trusted companion in Canadians' daily lives — that go-to in your pocket when you want to feel fresh, boost your confidence, or spark a shared moment with friends," said Patrick Zeng, Marketing Director at Mars Canada. "Now, with a bold new look and a campaign that brings EXCEL to some of the country's most iconic summer stages, we're evolving the brand to match the energy, confidence, and cultural moments that bring people together."

With its new visual identity, EXCEL® is keeping things fresh for the next generation of chewers while reinvigorating its core fans. The new brandmark features sharp, dynamic angles that symbolize ambition and confidence, while the frost outline evolves into a clean, bright burst–a nod to the sparkle of a smile. A vibrant "power glow" further brings each flavour's unique energy to life.

The refreshed look will begin appearing across Canada starting June 2025.

Concert Confidence: Bringing Bold Energy to Canada's Music Scene

Music has always been a catalyst for confidence, and this summer, EXCEL® is taking the stage. Following a successful 2024 season, EXCEL® is proud to continue its partnership with Live Nation Canada, bringing "Concert Confidence" to music lovers and gum chewers alike.

This summer, key experiences include:

EXCEL ® Chew & Chill Patio at Budweiser Stage: Bringing the group chat together IRL, the lounge offers shaded seating, picture-perfect photo moments, and chances to win exclusive seat upgrades. Open now for the summer season, with pop-up EXCEL ® Refreshers sampling at select shows.





EXCEL® Refreshers Misting Station at Osheaga: Helping festival goers cool down between sets, this new activation features jumbo water misters and samples of EXCEL® Refreshers' fruity flavours: strawberry, blueberry, and tropical. Catch it at Osheaga from August 1 to August 3, 2025.

Canadians can experience EXCEL®'s new look in-stores, at Budweiser Stage, and Osheaga all summer long, and are encouraged to share their Concert Confidence moments by tagging @excelgumca on socials.

