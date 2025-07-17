Mars and Ben’s Original™ Serve Up New Tasty, Accessible and Healthy Mealtime Solutions

Innovative Portfolio Expansion with Ben's Original™ New Single-Serve Rice Cups and Street Food Entrees for the On-the-Go Lifestyle

BOLTON, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ben's Original™ brand, proudly part of Mars and a trusted name in kitchens for more than 75 years, is redefining mealtime convenience with the launch of two exciting product innovations in Canada and the United States: Ben's Original™ Single-Serve Cups and expanded flavours in the Ben's Original™ Street Food line. These new offerings are designed to meet the needs of today's busy consumers who crave options that are tasty, accessible, and healthy, while still maintaining the quality and flavour Ben's Original fans know and love.

Ben's Original Single-Serve Cups: A Modern Take on Mealtime Convenience

Finding nutritious, convenient snacks that fit into busy lifestyles can be a challenge, with more than half of Canadians wishing there were more healthy snacks packaged for on-the-go1. Enter Ben's Original Single Serve Cups – the perfect solution to busy days when you want to reach for an option that's fast, wholesome, and filling favourite meal, these compact cups bring convenience and flavour to the table — no matter how hectic the day.

The new Single-Serve Cups come in four versatile flavours:

Jasmine Rice : A classic, aromatic rice that goes with everything. With no added salt, Jasmine Rice Single-Serve Cups are the ideal base for any meal.

A classic, aromatic rice that goes with everything. With no added salt, Jasmine Rice Single-Serve Cups are the ideal base for any meal. Mexican Style Rice: Bursting with bold flavours from tomato, bell peppers, spices, and more, this zesty and wholesome option is perfect on its own or paired with your favourite meal.

Bursting with bold flavours from tomato, bell peppers, spices, and more, this zesty and wholesome option is perfect on its own or paired with your favourite meal. Fried Rice: This globally inspired favourite makes a delicious snack or light meal anytime, and flavour is kicked up with tamari soy sauce and aromatics, along with peas and carrots.

This globally inspired favourite makes a delicious snack or light meal anytime, and flavour is kicked up with tamari soy sauce and aromatics, along with peas and carrots. Roasted Chicken Flavour: Always a family favourite, this savoury and comforting flavour features real chicken ingredients, garlic, onions, and parsley, delivering authentic chicken flavour without the extra salt.

"We understand that busy lifestyles can make healthy eating a challenge — that's why we're creating quick, convenient meal options that are accessible to Canadians and don't compromise on taste or nutrition," said Derin Bello, General Manager at Mars Food & Nutrition, Canada. "By infusing global flavours into our latest innovations, we're celebrating Canada's rich cultural diversity while delivering on our commitment to provide food that fits today's fast-paced lives — meal solutions Canadians can feel good about and truly enjoy."

Ben's Original Street Food: Bold Flavours, Global Inspiration

First introduced in 2024, Ben's Original Street Food has quickly become a fan favourite for those short on time but craving a tasty dish. Now, the line is expanding with two new flavours:

Ben's Original™ Street Food Honey BBQ Flavoured Rice with Chicken – Sweet, smoky, and packed with protein including beans.





– Sweet, smoky, and packed with protein including beans. Ben's Original™ Street Food Teriyaki Style Rice with Chicken – A savoury and satisfying blend with a touch of real sweet pineapple.

Ready in just 90 seconds, each bowl is packed with up to 13g of protein and 8g of fiber per serving — providing a balanced and flavourful solution for weeknight dinners, office lunches, or anytime hunger hits.

Be an After School Hero: Ben's Original Continues Its Legacy of Better Food and Stronger Communities

Ben's Original has a long history of delivering tasty, healthy and accessible food to households across North America. As part of its commitment to supporting communities, Ben's Original is continuing its "Be an After School Hero" program benefitting Food Banks Canada, a national campaign to end hunger in Canada. From August 15 to September 30, 2025, $1 CAD will be donated to Food Banks Canada for each purchase of Ben's Original products, with a total commitment of $100,000 CAD. To learn more, explore products, and get recipe inspiration, visit BensOriginal.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated, is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

Mars Food & Nutrition is a segment of Mars, Incorporated, with 2,000 Associates across the globe. It has some of the world's leading food brands: Ben's Original™, Kevin's Natural Foods, MasterFoods®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, Tasty Bite®, and DOLMIO® enjoyed in more than 30 markets around the world.

