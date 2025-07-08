Ben's Original™ Reaffirms Its Mission to Provide Simple, Tasty Meals That Bring People Together Through New “Keep It Original” Global Brand Platform

New creative platform to guide all brand communications across the Ben's Original product portfolio, including Ready to Heat Rice portfolio, Ready Meals, and Sauces

LONDON, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ben's Original™, proudly part of Mars and a trusted name in kitchens worldwide, today launched its new global brand platform, "Keep It Original". The new creative platform is a celebration of the authenticity and reliability that the Ben's Original brand has delivered for generations, encouraging consumers to embrace their originality.

Keeping It Original with Ben's Original Mealtime Staples

The inaugural campaign under the "Keep It Original" platform will spotlight the iconic, universally loved Ben's Original household essential: ready to heat rice. This 360 campaign in partnership with WPP Media will first launch in the US and on digital platforms with a television commercial (TVC), online video and social media content. The TVC uses a dynamic camera tracking technique, symbolizing life's constant motion, and features the dinner table as a central theme, where the joys of life converge.

In today's world, consumers are seeking cultural anchors and trusted brands that offer reliable mealtime solutions without spending hours in the kitchen, with 48% of people in the U.S. spending fewer than 15 minutes daily preparing dinner1. Ben's Original addresses this need with "Keep It Original," emphasizing the brand's consistent quality, convenience, and ability to unite people around the dinner table. The campaign TVC and accompanying creative assets feature individuals and families enjoying Ben's Original in daily life, showcasing Ben's Original as the ultimate solution to delicious, flavorful meals, wherever life takes you. And to truly demonstrate Ben's Original brand purpose, the brand used real people instead of actors in the campaign with relatable scenes inspired by their own life experiences.

"We are incredibly proud to launch 'Keep It Original' with a campaign that truly embodies the spirit of Ben's Original as a brand that brings people together over shared mealtimes," said Matt Graham, Global CMO, Mars Food & Nutrition. "This platform celebrates the brand's heritage, while addressing the needs of today's busy consumers who are looking for tasty, accessible, and healthy meal solutions from brands they trust."

Kareem Shuhaibar, Global Creative Director at T&P, added, "Creating the 'Keep It Original' brand platform has been an exciting journey. We're proud to have developed a campaign that delivers on the Ben's Original legacy, highlighting the brand's ability to bring simple moments of happiness to all, no matter who they are or what they're doing."

"We are excited to bring the new creative platform to life through our strategic media partnerships, incorporating innovations across Social and using contextually relevant placements to deliver our evolved audience approach." Clare Redshaw-Farrow, Global Segment Lead, WPP Media

Alongside its new brand platform, Ben's Original is introducing an evolved brand identity created by global branding agency JKR. The updated identity will be used to create a more consistent, distinctive and recognizable brand experience. Together, these changes help show what the brand stands for—good food, real ingredients, and a sense of community.

Brand Legacy and Future Direction

For generations, Ben's Original has been a trusted name in kitchens across the globe, offering a wide range of convenient and tasty rice products. With the "Keep It Original" brand platform, Ben's Original reaffirms its commitment to providing simple, tasty meals that bring people together, while embracing the authenticity and individuality of its consumers. The platform is designed to be both enduring and adaptable so that it resonates with consumers for years to come.

The "Keep It Original" TVC will first be broadcast on major US television networks and online video platforms starting this month. The campaign will then roll out in other markets globally, including Canada in August, followed by the UK, other markets across Europe, and Australia through 2026. To learn more, explore products, and get recipe inspiration, visit BensOriginal.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest. Watch the campaign here:

Mars Ben's Original Kitchen & Apartment

https://youtu.be/NHuj8CBk8sw

Mars Ben's Original Kitchen & Camping

https://youtu.be/pIyvImr_NTM

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated, is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

Mars Food & Nutrition is a segment of Mars, Incorporated, with 2,000 Associates across the globe. It has some of the world's leading food brands: Ben's Original™, Kevin's Natural Foods, MasterFoods®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, Tasty Bite®, and DOLMIO® enjoyed in more than 30 markets around the world.

About T&P

T&P is one of the world's leading full service creative and media agencies, connecting talent and tech to drive growth for brands. Formed by the integration of The&Partnership and mSix&Partners, it brings together content and distribution into a single, holistic end-to-end marketing solution. Backed by WPP, and combined with the agility of an entrepreneurial Partner-led mindset, the multi-discipline agency spans four continents with 45 offices and over $1.2 billion dollars in billings globally. As an early adopter with the first ever AI-generated TV ad for Lexus in 2018, T&P is focused on harnessing AI across all its outputs with its 1,900 people already trained on WPP's proprietary AI platform Creative Studio, to deliver enhanced outcomes for clients.

About WPP Media

WPP Media is WPP's global media collective. In a world where media is everywhere and in everything, we bring the best platform, people, and partners together to create limitless opportunities for growth. For more information, visit wppmedia.com .

About JKR

JKR is a global branding agency with offices in London and New York. The agency makes brands distinctive and works with brave, tenacious, and unlike-minded individuals, inspiring both to be their true selves. JKR has created numerous notable brand moments in its 35-year history. By embodying the mantra "Be Distinctive. Everywhere", the agency has shaped the branding for renowned icons such as Burger King, Dunkin', M&M'S, Yahoo!, RSPCA, Stella Artois, Uber and Walmart.

1 Data sourced in January 2024 from continuous survey commissioned by Mars Food & Nutrition, conducted with Streetbees

