With absolutely no cost to participate and no sign up required, Skip users will begin earning points on each and every order starting early October. Skip's focus remains providing the best value to their customers by never charging added services fees, and with Skip Rewards, they're evolving their offerings and elevating the customer experience.

Points are earned on every dollar spent through Skip from any of its 27,000 partners across the country. Points can be redeemed for discounts on future orders, which means Skip users can earn rewards at any time of the day for:

Getting a morning cup of coffee delivered from Tim Hortons®

Settling the boneless debate between chicken pop-ins and chicken wings at Mary Brown's for lunch

Indulging in a bottle of wine and sushi from Earls Kitchen + Bar for a romantic night-in, or wings and a couple of beers from St. Louis Bar & Grill while watching the big game

A late-night order of Slurpees and taquitos from 7-Eleven

Skip Rewards is accessible to customers Canada-wide and will launch with two tiers of earning:

- All users start here at launch, earning five points for every dollar spent. Gold Status - After ordering twice in one month, users level up to Gold Status and begin earning ten points for every dollar spent.

"Skip has always offered the most value to our customers compared to our competitors, and our new loyalty program will give tens of millions back to them for doing what they're already doing: ordering delivery," says Howard Migdal, Managing Director, Canada. "The program will continue to evolve with future rollouts planned to expand the program, introducing new earning opportunities and incentives.



With a simple redemption structure, Skip Rewards gives users points for doing what they love: ordering their favourites and having it delivered conveniently and safely right to their door.

