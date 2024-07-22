Skip Expands its Delivery Network to Even More Cities, Bringing Greater Convenience to More Canadians Across the Country

Skip announces expansion to more than a dozen new cities, with enhanced restaurant and convenience delivery across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - More hungry Canadians across the country can now count on Canada's homegrown delivery network, Skip, to satisfy their cravings. Starting today, Skip is expanding to 13 additional cities across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario, allowing more Canadians to order from their most-loved local restaurants and enjoy $0 delivery.

Residents in the below cities can now order from their favourite local restaurants and convenience stores:

Alberta Canmore, AB Brooks, AB Starthmore, AB High River, AB

British Columbia Salmon Arm, BC Port Alberni, BC

Manitoba Winkler, MB Morden, MB Thompson, MB

Ontario Amherstburg, ON Pembroke, ON Smiths Falls, ON Simcoe, ON



"Supporting our ambition to deliver more of what Canadians want, we are thrilled to be bringing Skip's unparalleled convenience to even more doorsteps across the country", says Loraine Nyokong, Head of Local Partnerships at Skip. "With this latest phase of our expansion, we're proudly strengthening our partnerships with local restaurants and small businesses nationwide, connecting them with loyal customers and bringing them more hungry demand through the Skip network."

As consumers crave greater convenience, Skip's expanding footprint gives more Canadians access to their favourite restaurants with just a few taps, as well as Skip's growing grocery, retail and convenience offerings across the country.

Skip is now available in more than 450 cities and towns across Canada, having already added more than 25 new cities to its network since the start of the year. Canadians can place their order through the Skip app or website today.

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with more than 50,000 restaurant partners in Canada, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

