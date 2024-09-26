Quebec, Get Ready! Starbucks Launches on Skip, Delivering Coffee and Convenience to Doorsteps in La Belle Province

Skip is offering customers $7 off Starbucks orders of $20 or more to celebrate the launch of Starbucks on Skip in Quebec

QUEBEC, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is now delivering Starbucks in Quebec! With Starbucks now available through Skip, customers in Quebec can enjoy their favourite* Starbucks food and beverages, delivered right to their doors.



Whether you need a morning pick-me-up or want to surprise a friend or colleague with an afternoon treat, Skip and Starbucks are here to offer unmatched convenience across Quebec. To celebrate the launch, Skip is offering customers $7 off all Starbucks delivery orders of $20 or more with the code SB7, from today until October 6 (restrictions apply)*.

And the timing couldn't be better. With the fall menu returning at Starbucks, you can conveniently order Starbucks fall beverages and food for delivery, including the new Pecan Crunch Oat Latte, which just joined the fall line-up alongside apple and pumpkin fan-favourites.

Skip has been enhancing the Starbucks experience by launching delivery from over 600 locations across Canada, with the expansion now extending into Quebec to provide customers with even greater convenience.

"Supporting our ambition to deliver more of what Canadians want, we are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Starbucks, now delivering to customers across Quebec," said Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "Just in time for fall - Quebecers can now indulge in their favourite Starbucks menu items, conveniently delivered right to their doorsteps with Skip."

"Customers' need for convenience in their everyday lives is increasing and Starbucks delivery is one way to help with that." said Deborah Neff, vice president of product and marketing at Starbucks Canada. "We're thrilled to now provide this expanded convenience to our customers in Quebec with another way to get their Starbucks beverages and food delivered wherever they are with Skip."

Thanks to Skip and Starbucks, it's now easier than ever to enjoy your favourites from the comfort of your own home. Order Starbucks on Skip using the promo code SB7 for $7 off orders of $20 or more until October 6.

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery platform, connecting millions of customers with over 50,000 Restaurant Partners nationwide.

About Starbucks Canada

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with over 38,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.ca or starbucks.ca.

Disclaimers:

*Valid until October 6, 2024, enjoy $7 off Starbucks orders of $20 or more on SkipTheDishes, while supplies last. Menu limited. Restricted delivery area. Available in participating locations only. Prices for Starbucks® items purchased through SkipTheDishes may be higher than posted in stores or as marked. See the Skip app for details and location availability. May not be combined with other offers, discounts or promotions.

