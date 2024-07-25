Skip Unveils Which Canadian Snacks Take Top of the Podium Ahead of Games this Summer

From Canada to Paris - Skip is delivering Canada's most iconic snacks to celebrate homegrown favourites!

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - This summer, it's time to showcase Canadian talent on a global scale. From our roster of homegrown favourites - Canada's homegrown delivery network is helping Canadians enjoy more of their favourite iconically Canadian snacks through their rapid grocery delivery service, Skip Express Lane.

Whether you're cheering on your favourite athletes from home, or sending comfort food to a loved one - cravings always come first! This summer, Skip Express Lane is going the extra mile to deliver Canada's most iconic snacks in 30 minutes or less.

In a survey conducted by Skip*, Canada's most iconic treats and eats were put to the test to see which snack took the gold medal spot as voted by Canadians.

When partaking in snacking events of their own, more than half of Canadians (54%) like to enjoy a mix between both sweet and salty snacks.

But which snacks made the podium for most iconically Canadian, taking first place in the hearts of Canadians nationally? The battle for the top spot came down to ketchup chips taking home gold with 34% and maple cream cookies landing silver with 25%.

When it comes to cheering on iconic Canadians from home however:

20% of Canadians are most likely to reach for All-Dressed Chips

12% of Canadians reach for Ketchup Chips

6% reach for Coffee Crisps as their Canadian snack of choice

Honourable mentions go out to Smarties, Hickory Sticks, Maple Cream Cookies, and Crispy Crunch. Talk about tough competition.

Skip is no stranger to iconic Canadian eats. From this Friday (July 26), you can shop iconically Canadian snacks on Skip Express Lane with the exclusively-curated Canadian Snack Pack for $25 featuring Maple Cream cookies, Hickory Sticks, Ketchup Chips, All-Dressed Chips, Smarties, Coffee Crisp and Crispy Crunch!

Just look for the Canadian Snacks section to place your order for the full bundle, or browse through Canada's top-ranked snacks to make your pick! And - from August 1, 2024, you can score a free Canadian Snack Pack bundle through Skip Express Lane using the code CDNSNAX**. What a way to bring home the win.

"As a Canadian brand - we're so excited to celebrate our homegrown talent, and couldn't think of a better way to take in the games this summer than by pairing them with Canada's most iconic snacks, as chosen by Canadians!" says Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "As we cheer on Canadian athletes from home, Skip is thrilled to be enhancing the at-home viewing experience, delivering Canadian snacks and more to doorsteps across the country."

Curious to see how these iconically Canadian snacks perform outside of the Great White North? For the first time, Skip will be taking to the streets of Paris to get an international POV on how these snacks rank internationally. Keep an eye out on the Skip Instagram between July 26 - August 11 for more.

Do these rankings match up to your top picks? Place your order for the exclusive Canadian Snack Pack, or browse other Canadian favourites on Skip Express Lane through the Skip app or website to put these iconic Canadian snacks to the test while cheering on our favourite athletes!

From tomorrow (Friday, July 26th), you can score your very own Canadian Snack Pack bundle*, only on Skip! Head to Skip Express Lane via the Skip app to place your order and get your hands on an exclusively curated bundle of iconic Canadian snacks. (*while supplies last).

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with more than 50,000 restaurant partners in Canada, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

*These findings are from a survey conducted by Pomp & Circumstance PR from July 12th to July 16th, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,505 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

*Use code CDNSNAX for $25 off Skip Express Lane orders of $25 or more. Valid from August 1st, 2024. While supplies last.

