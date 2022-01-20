WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network and the Official Food Delivery App of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), announces its partnership with five iconic Canadian athletes in the national sports scene ahead of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. As a proud homegrown brand, Skip is committed to delivering delicious meals from local restaurants while ensuring viewers don't miss a moment of the action.

Skip's roster of athletes includes:

Marie-Philip Poulin : Team Canada's Beijing 2022 Olympic hockey team, captain. Three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic champion

: Team Canada's 2022 Olympic hockey team, captain. Three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic champion Mark McMorris : Two-time Olympian in snowboarding, two-time Olympic medallist, and 20-time X Games medallist

: Two-time Olympian in snowboarding, two-time Olympic medallist, and 20-time X Games medallist Vanessa James & Eric Radford : Team Canada, Pairs Figure Skaters. Newly formed team - Radford is a three-time Olympic medallist and two-time World Champion. James is a three-time Olympian, a World Championships medallist and a two-time European Champion medallist

: Team Canada, Pairs Figure Skaters. Newly formed team - Radford is a three-time Olympic medallist and two-time World Champion. James is a three-time Olympian, a World Championships medallist and a two-time European Champion medallist Alex Massie : Para Snowboard. Two X Games medals

Skip's roster of athletes are part of a new creative campaign titled, "Don't Miss The Moment" that invites Canadians to forget about cooking and cheer on Team Canada instead. Skip brings the brand to life with three new creative spots highlighting Team Canada athletes and their upcoming Olympic moments by leaning into the humour of various kitchen mishaps.

"With a busy travel schedule and being on the road throughout the year, I love that I can turn to Skip for a quick meal" said McMorris. "Whether I'm ordering my favourite comfort meal in Vancouver before heading to Whistler or need a quick bite while on the road, I love ordering in and supporting my favourite local spots."

From ice rinks to mountaintops, Skip's roster of athletes showcases a diverse range of talent from across the country and the most popular winter sports watched at the Games from hockey to snowboarding to figure skating. There is one constant however: the theme in each new creative spot centres around Canadians watching Beijing 2022 from the comfort of their own homes and encouraging them to support their local restaurants by ordering in to avoid missing a moment. As of January 31, the campaign will be running across national broadcast, digital and social media placements.

"Each moment of the Games has the potential to be defining, and we are so lucky to have an amazing partner in SkipTheDishes that will ensure Canadians do not miss a moment of the action," said Jacquie Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the COC. "SkipTheDishes will help ensure Canadians will be ready to cheer on Team Canada by delivering delicious meals from local restaurants to their homes during the Olympic Winter Games.

Skip is committed to connecting with Canadians through a shared love of sports and food, and this new venture comes off the heels of Skip's renewed multi-year partnerships with six Canadian NHL teams as an Official Partner and the Official Food Delivery App of the NHL®.

"In our second Olympic Games as an official partner of Team Canada, we are honoured to be feeding fans across the country, and getting Canadians ready for the Games," says Cheryl Radisa, VP Marketing, SkipTheDishes. "We see the 2022 Winter Olympics as a chance to not only support local businesses but also to show our true Canadian pride and support for our hometown heroes with our new roster of athletes."

SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 restaurant partners across Canada, supporting local businesses and providing customers with cost-effective, quick, and reliable food delivery.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada. Since the start of the pandemic, SkipTheDishes has worked alongside their partners to help them navigate the effects of COVID-19. To date, Skip has provided over $93 million to its restaurant partners in commission rebates and order-driving initiatives, while remaining the most affordable way for customers to get food delivered across the country.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee leads the achievement of Team Canada's podium success and advances Olympic values across Canada. Independent and predominantly privately funded, the COC delivers the resources that Canada's elite athletes need to perform at their best and give their everything every day. By sharing our athletes' stories, we inspire all Canadians through the power of sport: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

SOURCE SkipTheDishes

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: SkipTheDishes, E: [email protected]