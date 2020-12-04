Over 300 varieties of wine, beer and spirits available for delivery

from select LCBO stores

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes , Canada's largest and most popular food delivery network, is excited to announce its partnership with LCBO . Launching today, and starting with 15 stores in Toronto, SkipTheDishes will begin on-demand delivery directly to customers.

"We're thrilled to be able to expand our offerings to our customers in Ontario through this partnership with the LCBO," says Steve Puchala, Senior Vice President, Growth & Restaurant Success, SkipTheDishes. "In the lead up to the holidays, this service comes at the perfect time to bring the safety and convenience of alcohol home delivery to customers in Toronto."

"The strength of Skip's technology and extensive delivery network makes them an ideal partner as we offer a safe, responsible and convenient on-demand delivery service for our customers. We anticipate it will be a great success over the holiday season and we hope to expand the service further across the province in the new year," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO.

Through the SkipTheDishes app or website, customers can conveniently order from over 300 best-selling wine, beer and spirits, including a selection of local products. Additionally, customers will be able to order gift bags, boxes, ice and more for delivery from their local LCBO through SkipTheDishes.

Skip drivers in Toronto are Smart Serve-certified to responsibly deliver alcohol to customers ages 19 and over and will strictly follow the AGCO's guidelines pertaining to the sale and provision of alcohol products, ensuring that the sale of alcohol to minors , intoxicated adults, and those who appear to be purchasing alcohol for either of those individuals is prevented. If a delivery recipient fails to produce valid ID, appears to be intoxicated, or attempts to purchase for a minor or impaired individual, the delivery will be cancelled.

On-demand LCBO delivery service is available exclusively through SkipTheDishes Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 hour prior to store closure. Customers can check delivery zones on SkipTheDishes app or website.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 29,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

For more information about the LCBO, visit lcbo.com .

