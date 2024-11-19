From Butter Chicken to Freeze-Dried Candy: The Trendy Items That Topped Canadians' Orders This Year

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's Homegrown Delivery Network, is wrapping up another year of conveniently satisfying culinary cravings and delivering viral bites with a look back at Canada's most popular orders of 2024! The latest trends prove that convenience is no longer a luxury - and Canadians are ordering for every occasion. From cozy nights in to full-blown celebrations, 2024 was a year filled with more of the good stuff with bold flavours, surprising treats, and new cravings coast-to-coast.

Skip Unveils Canada’s Most Wanted Bites and TikTok-Worthy Treats with 2024 Order Trends (CNW Group/Skip)

On the heels of unveiling its new brand platform, Skip to the good part, and the launch of its new membership program, Skip+, Skip is committed to delivering more of what Canadians love - and has the trending data to prove it! From Alberta's freeze-dried candy craze to Ontario's insatiable coffee culture, Skip is satisfying Canada's cravings like never before.

So what appears in Canada's cart most frequently? Highlights from Skip's most notable orders in 2024 include:

Butter Chicken Fans: Butter Chicken has claimed the top spot as Canada's most-ordered dish for the second year in a row, reigning as a national favourite!

Butter Chicken has claimed the top spot as most-ordered dish for the second year in a row, reigning as a national favourite! Freeze-Dried Candy Fanatics: Freeze-Dried Candy took over all of our social feeds, with orders rising by 2310% nationally on Skip throughout 2024, proving to be a favourite in Alberta , Ontario , Manitoba , and Saskatchewan

Freeze-Dried Candy took over all of our social feeds, with orders rising by nationally on Skip throughout 2024, proving to be a favourite in , , , and Slurping Up Convenience: Famously, Winnipeg is known as the "Slurpee capital of the World", but taking the crown from them this year on the Skip network is Alberta , accounting for 38% of all Slurpee orders across Canada !

Famously, is known as the "Slurpee capital of the World", but taking the crown from them this year on the Skip network is , accounting for of all Slurpee orders across ! Party on the West Coast: People in BC know how to celebrate! One BC spender took the crown this year, going all-in on Skip's convenient alcohol delivery selection, with a jaw-dropping $504 on a bottle of tequila! They also ordered $440 worth of sushi in the same order - talk about a party!

"Our annual ordering trends once again showcase the fabulous flavours that are fueling our cravings across the country," said Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, VP of Communications & Government Relations at Skip. "With appetite for convenience reaching new heights, this year we continued to expand the roster of iconic brands available on Skip, launching Starbucks, Rexall and Shake Shack! We're continuing to deliver the goods from coast to coast, so Canadians can get back to the good part of their day, whether it's a cozy night in, family movie night or a much-needed breakfast in bed!"

Hungry for more? Get a taste of the 2024 order trends below!

Top 5 Food Items Ordered Nationally

Canada's love for Butter Chicken has not wavered! Butter Chicken reigned supreme as the top-ordered dish across the country for the second year in a row. Here are the other items that ranked as the most ordered this year:

Butter Chicken Garlic Naan Miso Soup Fries Butter Naan

Provincial Cravings From Coast-To-Coast

Across Canada, each province had its own cravings that stood out in 2024. From fueling up on coffee to savouring sushi and bubble tea, Skip's data shows how Canadians indulged in unique ways from coast to coast. Here's a closer look at the top orders that kept Canadians going this year:

Coffee: Ontario kept Canada caffeinated in 2024, accounting for 44% of all coffee orders on Skip —truly brewing with energy! Meanwhile, Alberta followed with a strong 25%.

kept caffeinated in 2024, —truly brewing with energy! Meanwhile, followed with a strong Poutine: Ontario took its poutine obsession to the next curd , with 36% of all poutine orders in Canada . Not far behind, Alberta made a strong showing with 27% of all national orders of the iconic dish.

took its poutine obsession to the next , with of all poutine orders in . Not far behind, made a strong showing with of all national orders of the iconic dish. Bubble Tea: Albertans were bursting with excitement for bubble tea in 2024, sipping up a remarkable 64% of national bubble tea orders , while Manitoba and British Columbia followed with 12% and 11% respectively, keeping the trend popping all year long!

Albertans were with excitement for bubble tea in 2024, , while and followed with and respectively, keeping the trend all year long! Sushi: Ontarians were on a roll in 2024, leading the nation in sushi orders with an impressive 34% share. Following closely was Alberta , which accounted for 25% of the orders, beating out their coastal neighbours in BC, who placed 20% of sushi orders on Skip.

Ontarians were on a in 2024, leading the nation in sushi orders with an impressive share. Following closely was , which accounted for of the orders, beating out their coastal neighbours in BC, who placed of sushi orders on Skip. Whey Protein: Albertans powered through 2024, ordering the most whey protein on Skip with a commanding 38%, while Manitoba and Ontario followed with 19% and 18% respectively, showing that they're serious about their fitness gains too!

Retail Offerings – Delivered Right to Your Doorstep!

This year, Skip has continued to expand its retail offerings, with notable growth in flower and pet store orders, showcasing how Canadians have continued to make the most of Skip's convenient retail categories. See below!

Flowers orders soared by 87% compared to last year, as Canadians used Skip to send bouquets for special occasions or simply to brighten someone's day.

orders soared by compared to last year, as Canadians used Skip to send bouquets for special occasions or simply to brighten someone's day. Pet Store orders rose by 178%, highlighting how pet owners took advantage of the available treats, toys, and necessities for their furry companions on the Skip network.

From Your Feed to Your Doorstep: Trending Food Items

Candy Craze

Candy has taken over our TikTok feeds this year, with freeze-dried candy becoming one of the latest trends to go viral.

Canadians have been hooked on freeze-dried candy and have turned to Skip throughout the year to cure their candy fix, with orders skyrocketing by a whopping 2310% year-on-year. When it comes to the biggest freeze-dried candy fans provincially, the top provinces are Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Most Ordered Grapes by Province

Grapes have long been a popular fruit, but with a special twist this year—freezing them has become a new go-to on social feeds! Out of all the provinces that enjoyed grapes, Albertans took the crown, making up 39% of all grape orders on Skip.

Alberta Ontario Manitoba Saskatchewan British Columbia

Top 5 Grocery Items Ordered Nationally

Canadians couldn't get enough of Skip's growing range of grocery and household essentials available through Skip's rapid grocery service, Skip Express Lane.

Claiming the number one spot — chips are the most ordered grocery item nationally for Canadians! To fuel their curiosity and cravings for more value, Skip's "Mystery Bag" also landed in the top 5!

Chips Pop Milk The Mystery Bag Bread

*Skip's $9.99 Mystery Bag contains 5 unique items worth at least $25 in total. Every bag is different and can contain any product from a Skip Express Lane store

Skip is now available in more than 480 cities and towns across Canada, having already added more than 30 new cities to its network since the start of the year. Now, more hungry Canadians will be able to enjoy convenient delivery – and even better – will be able to help catapult their province to the top of 2025!

