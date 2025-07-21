Essentials, surprises and everything in between: Canadians can now uncover the best of Dollarama on Skip, because the real fun is in the find

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, and Dollarama are coming together to highlight what value and convenience truly mean to consumers across the country, amid growing economic pressures. Starting today, Canadians can shop Dollarama's wide selection of affordable essentials and unexpected treasures, from everyday goods to seasonal must-haves and pantry staples, all delivered straight to your doorstop. This partnership brings together two iconic Canadian brands with Dollarama's unbeatable product offering and Skip's fast, reliable delivery, making everyday convenience more accessible than ever.

Just in time for peak Canadian summer, the thrill of uncovering unexpected Dollarama gems is now more convenient than ever. From backyard barbecues and birthday parties, baby showers and camp prep, to the early back-to-school scrambles, the two beloved Canadian brands are joining forces to make scoring a deal easier and more exciting than ever. Together, they're bringing Canadians fast, budget-friendly access to a wide range of must haves, wherever and whenever they need them.

"Finding the sweet spot between convenience and value isn't always easy, and it's often a daily challenge for Canadians," says Paul Sudarsan, SVP, Partnerships at Skip. "By bringing Dollarama to Skip, we're eliminating that compromise. This partnership strengthens Skip's role as the go-to destination for convenience and value, helping Canadians get what they need, when they need it."

This launch is a major milestone for both brands, expanding Skip's retail footprint with over 1,300 Dollarama locations now live on the network across all provinces and territories where Skip operates. The coming together of Skip and Dollarama also underscores the shared mission of both companies: to deliver trusted, affordable convenience to Canadians.

With Dollarama's unmatched product variety, Skip customers now have on-demand access to everything from home organization items to last-minute gifts, home goods and more!

This partnership marks another exciting milestone in Skip's ongoing retail expansion, with more national retail partnerships slated to launch throughout the summer, fall and beyond.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeaway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom .

