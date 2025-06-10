SKIP PARTNERS WITH PETSMART TO LAUNCH ON-DEMAND DELIVERY NATIONWIDE

This partnership marks a significant step in Skip's evolution into everyday retail, building on last year's brand relaunch, dropping TheDishes, and reinforcing its role as the country's go-to destination for daily convenience. By offering PetSmart products on demand, Skip expands its range of essentials while deepening its commitment to making life more convenient for Canadians. Reinforcing the network's growing selection, Skip's latest ad spot features Jon Hamm wandering through a store, jokingly telling another shopper he "shoulda skipped it" after seeing him struggle with a large bag of pet food, a humorous nod to Skip's convenience.

"Partnering with PetSmart is a big move in Skip's mission to become Canadians' go-to destination for everyday convenience," says Paul Sudarsan, VP of Retail and New Verticals at Skip. "We're creating a retail experience where getting what you need, whether it's dinner, groceries, or dog food, is fast, easy, and hassle-free. Now Canadians can sit and stay, while Skip handles the fetching."

Customers across the country can now order PetSmart products directly through the app or on skipcanada.com .

To celebrate the launch, Skip will be rolling out a bright orange mobile pet inspired truck for a two-day city-wide tour of Toronto. Pet owners and their furry friends will be invited to visit the 'good boi' on wheels to snag Skip x PetSmart co-branded pet essentials from toys to treats and everything in between, as well as exclusive promo codes. Skip+ members who visit the puppy-themed truck plus anyone who signs up on the spot will be entered to win Skip and PetSmart gift cards and a private photoshoot for their pet!*

The truck will make its first appearance at Lakeshore Boulevard Parklands in Toronto on June 14 at 10 a.m. (1389 Lake Shore Blvd W). Follow Skip on social @skip_canada for updates about the truck's whereabouts throughout the city on June 14 and 15.

And it gets even better: from June 14 - July 31, Canadians can fetch $20 off orders of $50 or more when placing their first PetSmart order on Skip using the code PET20.**

Skip's partnership with PetSmart is just the beginning, with more retail partnerships to be announced this summer and fall.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom .

*The named Sweepstakes (the "Skip x PetSmart Activation Sweepstakes") is sponsored by SkipTheDishes Restaurant Services Inc. No purchase necessary. There is a limit of one (1) entry per person per day. This Sweepstakes is in no way conducted, sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with PetSmart or any social media service on which it may be promoted, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat. By entering this Sweepstakes, you completely release PetSmart, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snap Inc. (solely if and to the extent that this Sweepstakes is promoted on such platforms) from all claims based on, relating to, or arising from this Sweepstakes and any other liability whatsoever in connection with this Sweepstakes.

**Offer valid on June 14. Min spend $50 required. Available at participating PetSmart locations on Skip. While supplies last. Taxes and fees still apply. Only on Skip. May not be combined with other offers, discounts, or promotions.

SOURCE Skip

