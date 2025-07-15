Skip Delivers Summer's Best Perks, Unlocking First-of-its-Kind VIP Access to Canada's Hottest Events

Skip+ Gives Fans Even More Ways to Skip to the Good Parts of Summer

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ready to crank up the volume on convenience? Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is helping Canadians skip to the best part of the summer season with Skip+, its exclusive membership program. This summer, Skip+ members can unlock VIP access to the hottest live events of the season, creating unforgettable moments and core summer memories along the way.

With Canada's long-awaited summer season back in full swing, so is our love for live entertainment, warm summer evenings and making the most of every moment. That's why this summer, Skip+ is helping Canadians Skip to the good part, ensuring summer is nothing short of sweet and memorable.

In partnership with Live Nation Canada, Skip+ members can enjoy exclusive perks at some of the season's hottest concerts at Toronto's most iconic outdoor venue, Budweiser Stage, from July through September.

Some of the key benefits include:

Fast-Track Entry: Skip past the main crowd and glide through the Skip+ lane at Budweiser Stage gates.

Skip past the main crowd and glide through the Skip+ lane at Budweiser Stage gates. VIP Merch Access: Hit the merch stands via the exclusive Skip+ queue so you can snag limited-edition tees before they sell out.

Hit the merch stands via the exclusive Skip+ queue so you can snag limited-edition tees before they sell out. On-the-Spot Sign-Up: Forgot to join? Flash-sign-up at the gate and step straight into the fast lane.

As a sponsor of Canada's largest music and arts festival, OSHEAGA, Skip is offering up benefits to Skip+ members in attendance. During OSHEAGA weekend (August 1-3), Skip+ members get the wheel deal: a fast pass lane to skip the line and ride the Ferris wheel. Additionally, Skip+ members can enjoy exclusive access to the Skip+ RESTroom, a members-only space with perks including:

Private Perks: Freshen up in your own private bathroom or grab a drink at the exclusive Skip+ bar

Freshen up in your own private bathroom or grab a drink at the exclusive Skip+ bar Glow-Up Station: Hit the mirror-equipped service stops for hair touch-ups, face mists, and a splash of body glitter

Hit the mirror-equipped service stops for hair touch-ups, face mists, and a splash of body glitter Chill Zone: Lounge under shady umbrellas or sink into free-standing hammocks and beanbags between sets

And those are just a few ways that Skip is bringing the ultimate convenience to this season's live events. Skip is also raising the curtain at another Canadian summer highlight: the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF), Canada's open-air tour of world-class comedians. Skip+ turns the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF), into your personal VIP experience. In Edmonton, Winnipeg, Halifax, Calgary, and Vancouver, some of the key member benefits include:

GA Level Up : Upgrade from regular GA to GA+ for the same price .

: Upgrade from regular GA to GA+ for the same price Speedy entry : Skip the wait and breeze through with fast-track access.

: Skip the wait and breeze through with fast-track access. Bar VIP: Sip sooner with an exclusive Skip+ line at the bars, and extra on-site perks.

More laughs, zero line-ups, only with Skip+.

"We know how precious and fleeting summer is to Canadians, and that's why we're leaning into what Skip+ does best: giving people more of what they love, with less of the hassle," says Rachel MacAdam, Vice President of Marketing at Skip. "Whether you're singing your lungs out at Budweiser Stage, watching an iconic headliner perform at OSHEAGA, or belly-laughing at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, Skip+ catapults you past the line and straight into the fun."

Since launching last fall, Skip+ has delivered unbeatable perks including unlimited $0 delivery fees, bonus points to bolster future savings, reduced service fees, and access to one-of-a-kind offers and experiences with exclusive partners, like Live Nation Canada. To learn more about Skip+ benefits and join today, please see here .

ABOUT SKIP

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeaway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom .

For more information, please contact Stephanie, porfiris@pomppr.com

ABOUT LIVE NATION CANADA

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

ABOUT THE GREAT OUTDOORS COMEDY FESTIVAL

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) is an inclusive and safe experience that celebrates and features all forms of performance comedy, from locals to superstars. Since 2021, GOCF has supported the beautiful communities and parks we visit through donations and the power of laughter, with that commitment further bolstered by the creation of the Great Outdoors Community Fund. The community fund is dedicated to three pillars of support: Arts & Culture, Mental Health, and Sustainability, ensuring our impact reaches across diverse areas of need in the communities we serve.

ABOUT OSHEAGA

To learn more about OSHEAGA, visit www.osheaga.com

SOURCE Skip