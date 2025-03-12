This marks the first time the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet will be broadcast LIVE on TikTok before the JUNO Awards Ceremony, making it more accessible and immersive for viewers across the country than ever before.

For the TikTok LIVE experience, Skip is partnering with Canadian actor, creator, producer, writer and host Boman Martinez-Reid ( @bomanizer ), as the official host of the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet experience on March 30th. With more than 2.5 million followers, Bomanizer became a TikTok fan favourite for his witty and relatable content, along with his commentary on cultural trends. As host, Bomanizer will conduct a livestream with exclusive behind-the-scenes content including interviews with the country's biggest names in music and entertainment and interactive elements for viewers at home.

In the lead up to the JUNOS | Skip Orange Carpet, TikTok will turn up the anticipation with Bomanizer's help, encouraging his fellow Canadians to tune in and get notified when the LIVE begins via an in-app countdown sticker, accessible through the TikTok app.

"As a Canadian and self-proclaimed pop culture enthusiast, I'm beyond excited to team up with Skip and TikTok Canada to help Canadians across the country 'Skip to the Good Part' and take part in music history," says Bomanizer. "Skip is bringing together two of my favourite things - entertainment and food - and I'm looking forward to bringing fans closer to the action than ever before."

Fans nationwide will also have the chance to win VIP JUNOS experiences through Skip+, Skip's recently-launched membership program. Lucky winners will be invited to attend The JUNOS and participate in the Skip+ Fan Zone, providing closer access to some of the country's most beloved names. Through Skip+, members can reap the benefits of greater savings, $0 delivery fees, and exclusive perks.

"At Skip, we're dedicated to delivering experiences that unite Canadians and celebrate the moments that matter most", said Rachel MacAdam, VP of Marketing at Skip. "It's exciting to bring fans along for this ride, helping them to 'Skip to the Good Part' by participating in one of the country's most star-studded events!"

While Skip's TikTok LIVE is the focal point on the Orange Carpet, Skip is activating across several event touchpoints all weekend long in Vancouver, showcasing the brand's commitment to celebrating iconic Canadian moments as a homegrown brand, for both VIPs and fans alike. This includes participating in the Let's Hear It Live JUNO Block Party, where Skip's The Good Tour Truck will be on site, providing guests with the opportunity to take a selfie and have it etched on an orange French macaron, housed in custom Skip boxes and delivered directly from The Good Tour Truck window, courtesy of local Vancouver bakery Le Gateau Bakeshop. Other photo-worthy moments on-site include Skip at the JUNOS Pre-Show Lounge, where guests will step into a fully branded multi-camera photo experience that captures 360° content, as well as a step-and-repeat.

The 54th Annual JUNOS Award will take place on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, airing live on CBC, with the Skip Orange Carpet airing globally via Skip's TikTok LIVE. For more information and updates, follow @SkipCanada and @TikTokCanada on TikTok.

