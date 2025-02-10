Canada's homegrown delivery network introduces delivery fleet of snowplows, serving up unmissable deals all Winter long

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Feeling the winter chill? Put down the shovel because Skip has got you covered! Introducing the Skip Winter Delivery Fleet: a fleet of custom orange snowplows, clearing the snowy streets and delivering the ultimate convenience to Canadians this winter!

A Skip-branded snowplow truck clears a snowy driveway as a delivery driver steps out holding a Skip food bag. Snow falls around a suburban home, highlighting Skip’s winter-ready delivery service. (CNW Group/Skip)

Bracing for whatever the season has in store, Skip's Winter Delivery Fleet is ready to hit the streets of Toronto so Canadians can continue to get more of what they love, delivered right to their doors. And, yes…it gets better: the Skip Winter Deal is now live, offering savings of 30% or more off your favourite restaurant and retail brands, with new promos dropping weekly.

Following the launch of their new brand platform, Skip to the Good Part, Skip is delivering on its promise to help Canadians forego life's everyday hassles, and focus on more of the good part. Picture this: less shovelling and trudging through snow and sleet to get to the grocery store, and more time getting cozy in front of the TV, knowing dinner is on the way.

"As Canada's homegrown delivery network, we understand that Canadian winters can be unpredictable," said Rachel MacAdam, VP of Marketing at Skip. "No matter what the season throws at us, Skip is here to help Canadians avoid the winter hassles and get right to the good part. Whether it's a comforting meal, last-minute meds to kick a pesky cold, or a week full of groceries, we're making it easier than ever, with plowed streets and freshly fallen deals!"

Skip is unveiling its new Winter Delivery Fleet with the launch of a new creative ad campaign across social media, OOH, and digital channels, showcasing the ultimate Canadian winter experience - to view, please see here .

To make staying in even more exciting, Skip is offering 30% or more off top restaurant and retail brands like McDonald's, Boston Pizza and Rexall, so you can enjoy delicious food, much-needed meds and great savings, all without braving the cold.

About Skip

Skip is part of JustEatTakeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners across the country, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

SOURCE Skip

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]