Maker Pizza and Skip Team Up to Give Away Free Large Pizzas in Toronto on April 1

No foolin', just free pizza: Skip and Maker Bayview pizza party to feature free large pizzas, on site DJ, exclusive Skip and Maker swag, and much more

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is teaming up with Toronto's beloved Maker Pizza to bring pizza lovers a large treat, for free! This isn't an April Fool's joke - for one day only, Skip and Maker Pizza will host an event at Maker Pizza's Bayview location giving out free large Margherita pizzas from 12:30 PM ET onwards.

It's not just free pizza - Skip and Maker are inviting the public to experience the ultimate pizza party! The party will feature a live DJ, exclusive Skip and Maker Pizza swag, Skip vouchers for savings on future orders, and other exclusive surprises, while supplies last. See event details below:

Date: April 1, 2025

Location: Maker Pizza, 1674 Bayview Ave, Toronto, ON

Schedule: Open to the public on a drop-in basis as of 12:30 pm ET.

*Offer available while supplies last

Following this one-day celebration, Skip will be the exclusive delivery partner for large Maker pizzas until April 30th, making it easier than ever for Torontonians to get their favourite pies supersized and delivered straight to their doors. To mark the occasion, Skip is offering a special promo: Get $15 off Maker Pizza orders of $35 or more with the code MAKER15 (valid April 2-30)*.

Building on the launch of its brand platform, Skip to the Good Part, Skip is delivering on its promise to help Canadians skip life's everyday hassles and get straight to what they love. And what's better than delicious, large Maker pizzas delivered right to your doorstep?

"As a proud Canadian brand, we're excited to team up with Toronto's iconic Maker Pizza to bring some joy to pizza lovers across the city," said Daniela Profenna, Head of Partner Marketing at Skip. "Our partnership with Maker is all about delivering more of what Canadians love - great food, exciting experiences, and unbeatable convenience. What better way to celebrate than by giving away free large pizzas?"

With six locations across the GTA, Maker Pizza has built a cult following for its high-quality ingredients, bold flavours, and creative pies. Now, fans can enjoy their favourites without the wait - because the best part of pizza night is skipping straight to the first bite.

ABOUT SKIP

Skip is part of JustEatTakeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners across the country, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol, and convenience stores.

ABOUT MAKER PIZZA

Founded in Toronto with the help of Executive Chef Matty Matheson, Maker Pizza has redefined Toronto's pizza scene with its bold flavours, top-tier ingredients, and unforgettable pies. They didn't create pizza - they just made it the way it was meant to be. Known for its cult-favourite creations, Maker Pizza delivers quality and creativity in every slice.

*Minimum spend $35 before taxes, tips, and fees. While supplies last. Ends April 30 at 11:59pm. Details in app.

