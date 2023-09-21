TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today is Skills for Success Day, an annual initiative created by ABC Life Literacy Canada in 2010, that shines a spotlight on the key skills needed for learning, work, and life. The Government of Canada identified these skills as: Reading, Writing, Numeracy, Digital, Problem Solving, Communication, Collaboration, Adaptability, Creativity and Innovation.

The Skills for Success provide the foundation for learning all other skills and enable people to evolve with their jobs and adapt to change. The current labour shortage – which started due to our aging population – only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are workers now able to choose from an abundance of available jobs, but many are demanding higher pay and better working conditions.

As a result, companies are changing the way they hire. The must-haves of direct experience and qualifications of the past are less important now. Employers are also looking at a candidate's soft skills to determine if they will be a good fit for a position.

"Skills for Success Day stands as an important annual reminder of the pivotal role that foundational skills play in our evolving work landscape," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "As we navigate the complexities of a changing world and job market, these skills become markers of adaptability and proficiency. Embracing these skills is not just an option, but a necessity for individuals and organizations to thrive in an ever-changing job market."

There are many ways Canadians can look to improve their skills, such as through programs like UP Skills for Work – a literacy program that helps to develop key employability and life skills through free workshops and downloadable workbooks.

To learn more about skills training, and Skills for Success Day, visit skillsforsuccessday.ca .

UP Skills for Work and Skills for Success Day are funded in part by the Government of Canada's Skills for Success Program. UP Skills for Work is presented with support from founding sponsor Canada Life.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca .

