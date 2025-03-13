TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - In celebration of International Day of Math on Friday, March 14, ABC Life Literacy Canada is highlighting its free math literacy program, ABC Everyday Numbers, designed to help adult learners improve their math skills through free workshops and resources. The program will release a new set of learning resources at the end of March, offering even more support to those looking to improve math confidence.

Math literacy or "numeracy" refers to the everyday uses of math and the ability to apply simple numerical concepts, such as addition and subtraction. It is essential for everyday life, from budgeting and problem-solving to career advancement. Despite its importance, many individuals struggle with numeracy skills, limiting their educational and professional opportunities.

According to the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies' 2023 Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC), just over half (51%) of adult Canadians score in the three lowest skill levels in numeracy, down from 54% in 2012. Only 15% sit in the highest two levels, while 34% sit in the middle (that is at a high school level). While numeracy rates have slowly risen over the past decade, there is still room for growth and to ensure numeracy levels don't slip.

"As more jobs go digital and use automation, people without foundational math skills may struggle to keep up," said Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "Being comfortable with numeracy helps with problem-solving, making smart decisions and using technology in everyday work. ABC Life Literacy Canada is committed to helping adults improve their math skills by providing free, accessible learning materials for anyone who wants to improve their math confidence."

ABC Everyday Numbers currently offers four workbooks (Playing with patterns, Multiply without memorizing, Estimating and Understanding rates) with corresponding online courses and video lessons. The next workbook, online course and video lesson on Probability will be released by the end of March to enhance the suite of free resources available to learners, educators and community organizations.

ABC Everyday Numbers was developed with support from Manulife in alignment with their Impact Agenda and commitment to driving inclusive economic opportunities.

For more information, to download free resources, or to host a workshop in your community, visit abceverydaynumbers.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

SOURCE ABC Life Literacy Canada

Ashley Tilley, Communications, [email protected], 647-326-9693