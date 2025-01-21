TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - On January 27, 2025, families, libraries and literacy groups across the country will once again celebrate Family Literacy Day, an annual initiative that aims to encourage reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family.

This year's theme is "Learn to be Green, Together", which encourages families to make a pledge together to learn ways to be greener, such as by using less electricity, commuting together and reusing items. Being green together is a fun way to learn as a family while being kind to the environment. When families understand the importance of protecting the environment, they can work together to make positive changes.

"Family literacy is about families learning together in everyday ways, whether it's reading books or enjoying fun activities as a family," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "Learning about the environment and how to protect it is a great addition to family literacy. For example, spending time in nature can spark curiosity and teach valuable lessons. It's all about finding teachable moments in the activities we do every day."

Family Literacy Day was started in 1999 by ABC Life Literacy Canada. Every year, schools, libraries, literacy organizations and other community groups across the country take part in the initiative by hosting free events and activities. ABC also offers free learning and promotional resources for anyone who wants to get involved.

Taking time every day to read or do a learning activity with children is crucial to a child's development, improving a child's literacy skills dramatically, and can help a parent improve their skills as well.

Award-winning Canadian author and modeling clay illustrator Barbara Reid is once again the Honorary Chair of Family Literacy Day. Reid will be hosting a virtual event for families across the country that will include a demonstration on how to use clay to create a picture. Families can register for the free event taking place on January 23rd.

"I'm thrilled to partner with ABC Life Literacy Canada again to highlight the importance of family literacy," says Reid. "This year's theme introduces so many fun and engaging activities that families can enjoy together, helping them learn more about the environment while strengthening their bonds."

For those who want to take part in Family Literacy Day, simply visit FamilyLiteracyDay.ca to access free learning activities and materials, or to find a local event. Here are a few of the events taking place across the country:

Lambton County Library in Sarnia, ON is hosting a Family Literacy Festival including concerts, art activities, obstacle courses, face painting, games and more.





Stony Plain Public Library in Stony Plain, AB is hosting Storytime and Stuffie Sleepover. Drop off your stuffie during Romp and Rhyme Storytime on January 27 or 29 and enjoy fun activities, crafts and stories. Leave your friend to stay at the library for the week and pick it up at Family Storytime on February 1.





Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library in New Glasgow, NS is hosting a Family Literacy Day challenge. Stop by any of the library's locations to pick up a challenge sheet, and complete five or more activities and be entered in a draw to win a prize.





Wellington County Library in Hillsburgh, ON is broadcasting the Barbara Reid virtual event and will provide materials for creating a clay picture.





Foundations Learning & Skills Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, SK is hosting "Stories and Stepping Stones" where families can play and learn at activity stations.





AL Whittle Theatre in Wolfville, NS is hosting a free event to promote literacy as a foundation for lifelong learning and empower families to grow together.





Clearbrook Library in Abbotsford, BC is co-hosting events at the library and at the Reach Gallery Museum. Visit both locations to enjoy free crafts, treats and prizes.





LUSO Community Services and Family Centre Carling Thames in London, ON is having a free day of activities, crafts, prizes and snacks while highlighting ways to be environmentally friendly.





in is having a free day of activities, crafts, prizes and snacks while highlighting ways to be environmentally friendly. Eastern Shore Musquodoboit Valley Literacy Network in Musquodoboit Harbour, NS is hosting an Adult & Child Box Car "Drive-In" in partnership with the Library and Parks and Recreation. Families will build and decorate a box car together, "drive" to pick up movie concessions, and enjoy two "Maya the Bee" episodes about protecting the environment.

For more information about Family Literacy Day, to access free resources or to find an event in your community, visit FamilyLiteracyDay.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

