TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - With the new year upon us, now is the perfect time to work on personal growth, such as improving your digital literacy skills. In an increasingly connected world, staying up-to-date with technology is more important than ever—for learning, work, and everyday life.

Do you find it hard to keep up with technology? Introducing ABC Connect for Learning - improve your digital skills at your own pace. Access free and easy-to-use resources at abcconnectforlearning.ca

With ABC Connect for Learning, a digital literacy program from ABC Life Literacy Canada, Canadians can access free resources on several digital literacy topics, such as artificial intelligence, job hunting platforms and social media. Whether someone is just getting started with the Internet or wants to learn about new technology, ABC Connect for Learning offers something for everyone looking to improve their digital literacy skills.

The program, which launched last year, offers various pathways for learning and formats to suit one's comfort level and experience. Learners can choose from downloadable activities and workbooks, video lessons, and online courses from the ABC Skills Hub online learning platform. An array of topics in various formats are available, covering the wide breadth of technology, including:

Learning new computer skills

Using a smartphone and tablet

Using accessibility tools and assistive technology

Staying safe online

Using email and Google tools

Communicating with others and using social networks

Finding a new job

Playing games, watching videos, and listening to music

In addition to resources for learners, ABC Connect for Learning offers tools and lesson plans to help literacy practitioners and educators use and introduce new digital technology. Community organizations can also bring these digital literacy resources to their learner audiences by hosting a workshop.

"Having strong digital literacy skills are no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity," said Alison Howard, Executive Director at ABC Life Literacy Canada. "From accessing essential services to advancing your career, strong digital skills empower Canadians to navigate today's tech-driven world confidently and safely. We're pleased to offer these free resources for Canadians who want to invest in their digital literacy skills and open the door to countless opportunities."

ABC Connect for Learning is partly funded by the Government of Canada through the Digital Literacy Exchange Program.

"Digital literacy is essential in today's world. It opens doors to opportunities, drives innovation and helps us adapt to the ever-evolving digital landscape. That's why, through the Digital Literacy Exchange Program, our government is supporting ABC Life Literacy Canada's ABC Connect for Learning program in providing essential digital skills training to adult learners across Canada."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

To find out more about ABC Connect for Learning, to access free resources, and to sign up to host a workshop, please visit abcconnectforlearning.ca

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

SOURCE ABC Life Literacy Canada

For more information, please contact: Ashley Tilley, Communications, ABC Life Literacy Canada, [email protected]