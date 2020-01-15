Six homegrown businesses can count on Government of Canada support

Over 50 jobs to be created in the Québec region thanks to major financial assistance from CED

QUÉBEC, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Québec region is a recognized innovation pole. Many businesses have chosen to set up shop here to continue to grow and create quality jobs.

While in Québec today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, was able to gain an appreciation of how the growth of these businesses is contributing to the diversification of our economy, while continuing to improve the quality of life of Quebec families. In this, SMEs can count on the sustained accompaniment of the Government of Canada.

During a visit to Rugged Monitoring Québec, a young SME positioning Canadian know‑how in electro-optics on the international scene, the Minister announced repayable contributions totalling $1,908,750 to six regional businesses, including Nucleom, Myca Health, Can-Explore, S. Huot and Multi-Action Communication, as well as the host business.

A strong economy and good jobs

These high-performing businesses are ambitious, wanting to break into new markets, develop innovative products and acquire and install equipment that will enable them to pursue their growth. Their respective projects will generate investments totalling more than $9 million and create 53 jobs in the Québec region.

Businesses can require assistance at various stages, from starting up to marketing a new product to growing. Quebec businesses are doing everything possible to innovate, enhance their productivity and become more competitive, which is a great boost to the economic vitality of our regions. The Government of Canada is present to continue to work closely with SMEs and support them in their projects.

"We are here to help workers and Canadian SMEs. We help businesses equip themselves adequately to be able to grow and reach their objectives. The six SMEs I met today are examples of businesses leveraging innovation, a veritable economic driver and pillar of growth benefiting our regions in Quebec."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

For further details on the projects, please go to the related backgrounder.

Backgrounder

Proponent Contribution – Investments – Project Description Nucleom Inc. Repayable contribution of $400,000 out of a total investment of $4,525,000 Founded in 2009, Nucleom Inc. is an SME that offers consulting and non-destructive testing services to the nuclear and petrochemical industries. The innovative business adapts inspection tools and procedures and develops unique solutions that are among the most advanced to overcome the constraints of its main clientele. Nucleom operates in a major industrial cluster for the Québec region and is integrated into a value chain that brings together several world-class SMEs. The project aims to expand the business through the acquisition of equipment and integrated management software. CED's contribution will cover the purchase of informatics and inspection equipment, the acquisition and installation of an ERP system, consulting services and the fitting out of spaces dedicated to the testing of new inspection procedures. The project is expected to create 25 jobs. Myca Health Inc. Repayable contribution of $400,000 out of a total investment of $800,000 Founded in 2002, Myca Health Inc. develops and markets an innovative web-based solution for clinical management and appointment-to-billing administration, including telemedicine (virtual consultations). The project aims to market in Australia the services offered by this business in the information technology sector for the medical industry. CED's contribution will cover planned activities, including the hiring of expert consultants, in particular for certification activities, as well as the opening of an office in Australia through the acquisition of informatics tools and the hiring of dedicated marketing resources. The project is expected to create four jobs. Can-Explore Inc. Repayable contribution of $375,000 out of a total investment of $1,577,000 Founded in 2014, Can-Explore Inc. is an innovative value-added services SME integrated into a value chain. It specializes in the inspection and diagnostics of structures such as sewer networks. The project aims to improve the business's productivity and capacity for innovation. CED's assistance to Can-Explore covers the acquisition of equipment to improve services offered, the establishment of an ERP system and the completion of improvements to a dedicated testing space. The project is expected to create 14 jobs. S. Huot Inc. Repayable contribution of $346,250 out of a total investment of $1,385,000 S. Huot Inc. (Huot) is a manufacturing business in the Quebec City region that is nearly 100 years old. Huot specializes in the design and manufacturing of complex, customized heavy equipment for the mining and forestry industries (high-power conveyors, complex chutes, shiploaders, etc.); and the manufacturing of tooling for the aeronautics industry (airplane assembly tools) and the aluminum industry (moulds, pouring tables, etc.). The business also does out-sourced industrial machining (large-scale pieces for Hydro-Quebec such as dam winches). Most projects completed by the client are large-scale and fully designed and manufactured in-house. The project aims to improve the business's productivity through the acquisition and installation of specialized equipment, in particular for the manufacturing of tools for the aeronautics and aluminum industries. The main activities to be undertaken within the scope of this project include the acquisition and installation of two specialized digital-control machining centres. CED's contribution will cover costs targeted by the project, which is expected to create two jobs. Multi-Action Communication Inc. Repayable contribution of $212,500 out of a total investment of $479,568 Multi-Action Communication Inc. is an innovative business specializing in the manufacturing of a variety of labels that are self-adhesive, for commodities (e.g. fruit labels) and high quality (e.g. labels resistant to temperatures between 40°C and 600°C), mainly for the agri-food, industrial and pharmaceutical markets. The project aims to market the business's innovative products in the U.S. market. CED's contribution will cover planned activities, including the hiring of dedicated marketing resources, commercial prospection missions, participation in trade fairs, consulting services and the creation and updating of promotional tools, including the website. The project is expected to create six jobs. Rugged Monitoring Québec Inc. Repayable contribution of $175,000 out of a total investment of $425,000 Founded in May 2018, Rugged Monitoring Québec Inc. is a technology start-up with international reach that develops, manufactures and markets fibre optic-based temperature detection solutions. It offers complete solutions including different types of optical sensors and monitors (or measurement devices) including software. The project aims to improve the business's production and export capabilities. CED's contribution will cover project costs: participation in trade fairs; the hiring of a production engineer and foreign market consultants; the use of commercial demonstrators; and the acquisition of production equipment, including a polisher. The project is expected to create two jobs. In summary Number of projects: 6 Number of jobs created: 53 CED contributions: $1,908,750 Total investments generated by these projects: $9,191,568

