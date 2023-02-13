This Valentine's Day, Pizza Pizza drops a "Pizza" to celebrate with singles and promote love for everyone

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Pizza, formerly known as the iconic Canadian quick-service restaurant Pizza Pizza, will change its name at participating locations in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Winnipeg to celebrate with singles this Valentine's Day.

Each year on Valentine's Day, Pizza Pizza welcomes tens of thousands of orders from couples or families celebrating love. So, this Valentine's Day, Pizza Pizza wanted to celebrate single people too by giving out free singles (slices) to the singles out there.

At five participating locations from Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Winnipeg unattached diners can drop in for a free cheese or pepperoni slice on February 14th between 6 pm-9 pm. Just show the Pizza app and redeem a single slice.

"Here at Pizza, we've always connected well with families and couples on Valentine's Day. This year, we thought we would also give a shout-out to single people with the gift of a slice," said Adrian Fuoco, Vice President Marketing, Pizza. "The program connects back to our belief and brand platform that 'Everyone Deserves Pizza'."

Participating restaurants will go back to their original name on February 15.

Locations for participating restaurants:

Toronto :

558 Bloor St W

125 The Queensway

Montreal :

1001 St Catherine St E

Vancouver :

345 Robson St

Winnipeg :

3025 Ness Ave

More heart for Pizza Pizza lovers!

In addition to 'Singles for Singles', Pizza Pizza is also proud to carry their Heart Pizzas on Valentine's Day. A portion of proceeds from these pizzas goes to their Slices for Smiles Foundation which helps raise funds for children's hospitals across Canada through Canada's Children's Hospital Foundation.

Donations raised locally stay local, and every dollar raised goes directly to the children's hospital that supports that community. Support from Pizza Pizza customers and employees helps revolutionize treatment and diagnoses, creates healing environments for kids and families, and provides the right care at the right place at the right time.

About Pizza Pizza

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 730 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, which operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta. Pizza Pizza is guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. In 2022, Pizza Pizza introduced its brand platform 'Everyone Deserves Pizza' a testament to their belief that pizza is all about inclusion. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.ca or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

