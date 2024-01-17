Pizza Pizza makes history as the Official Pizza of the PWHL

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza becomes the first exclusive quick-service pizza sponsor of the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) for its Canadian operations including the teams in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Pizza Pizza is no stranger to professional sports in Canada, particularly hockey, as the pizzeria has long-standing partnerships with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, and its sister brand Pizza 73 with the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. So, it was a natural move to expand the sponsorship portfolio as professional women's hockey enters the stage in Canada.

"We're beyond excited to celebrate and support the PWHL during its inaugural season," said Amber Winters, Senior Director of Marketing, Pizza Pizza. "This is a tremendous moment for hockey and sports in Canada. With Pizza Pizza's belief that Everyone Deserves Pizza, we are committed to offering a consistent experience for our loyal fan base during shared hockey-viewing moments of watching an exciting game while enjoying pizza!"

"The PWHL's partnership with Pizza Pizza will contribute to the success and growth of the league during its inaugural season," said Chelsea Purcell, PWHL Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships. "This marks another positive step forward in corporate Canada's vital support for women's hockey and the advancement of opportunities for women in sports."

The inaugural PWHL regular-season began on January 1, 2024 and includes 72 games through May 5, 2024, followed by playoffs.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 750 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, which operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta. Pizza Pizza is guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. In 2022, Pizza Pizza introduced its brand platform 'Everyone Deserves Pizza' a testament to their belief that pizza is all about inclusion. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @ thepwhlofficial plus all six team accounts @ pwhl_boston , @ pwhl_minnesota , @ pwhl_montreal , @ pwhl_newyork , @ pwhl_ottawa , and @ pwhl_toronto .

