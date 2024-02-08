This Valentine's Day, Pizza Pizza is spreading love - and free pizza - to third wheels

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Valentine's Day has traditionally been known as the toughest day for third wheels. However, the restaurant chain is temporarily changing its name to "Pizza Pizza Pizza," celebrating third wheels on February 14th with the Third Wheel Wheel Deal. Third wheels accompanied by a couple at participating Pizza Pizza Pizza locations on Valentine's Day between 6pm and 9pm local time will receive a free medium one-topping pizza. All they have to do is show the Pizza Pizza Pizza app in restaurant to redeem it.

Sharing this pizza with the eligible couple is optional.

This year's offer continues Pizza Pizza Pizza's mission to make everyone feel included on Valentine's Day, because Everyone Deserves Pizza. It follows up on last year's Singles for Singles promotion, which offered singles a free slice on Valentine's Day. This year's promotion is bigger and will also be available at more locations across the country — nine of them in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

"Last year, the response to Singles for Singles from Canadians was incredible as we expanded our traditional Valentine's Day offers to include a program catering to single folks. This year, we loved the idea of giving a nod to Third Wheels by inviting them to enjoy a free pizza at Pizza Pizza Pizza," said Amber Winters, Senior Director Marketing, Pizza Pizza Pizza.

The Third Wheel Wheel Deal was created in partnership with Zulu Alpha Kilo. Paid media is planned by Media Experts, while spPR manages PR.

Locations of Participating Restaurants:

British Columbia

573 - 345 Robson St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 0H3

578 - 325 Carrall St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 2J4

Manitoba:

468 - Unit 1, 355 North Town Road, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1N3

Ontario:

290 - 125 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON, M3P 1B2

122 - 588 Bloor St. West, Toronto, ON, M6G 1K1

206 - 230 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON, K2P 1L7

Quebec:

306 - 1001 Sainte Catherine Est Rue, Montréal, QC, H2L 2G4

386 - 1345 Chemin. Ste-Foy, Quebec City, QC, G1S 2N2

Nova Scotia:

530 - 1565 Argyle St., Halifax, NS, B3J 2B2

Show some love with a heart pizza!

In addition to 'The Third Wheel Wheel Deal'', Pizza Pizza is also proud to carry their Heart Pizzas on Valentine's Day. A portion of every heart pizza goes to your local children's hospital foundation through Pizza Pizza's Slices For Smiles Foundation.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 750 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, which operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta. Pizza Pizza is guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. In 2022, Pizza Pizza introduced its brand platform 'Everyone Deserves Pizza', a testament to their belief that pizza is all about inclusion. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Snapchat, LinkedIn and X @PizzaPizzaLtd.

