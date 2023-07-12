To bite back against shrinkflation, Pizza Pizza launches Growflation Pizza

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to inflation and the continued rise of food costs, many in the food industry and beyond have adopted the not-so-great practice of shrinkflation1. And consumers have noticed. According to recent data, 84 per cent of Canadian consumers are concerned about shrinkflation. Once again, Pizza Pizza is siding with consumers to ensure that their delicious pizza remains accessible to all Canadians.

To bite back against shrinkflation, today Pizza Pizza is launching its Growflation Pizza – a small pizza, now 44% bigger, for the same small pizza price.

"At Pizza Pizza, we believe Everyone Deserves Pizza, and what better than more pizza for the same price," says Adrian Fuoco, Vice President Marketing, Pizza Pizza Limited. "That's why we created the Growflation Pizza – it's our way of helping fight shrinkflation."

The Growflation Pizza is rooted in Pizza Pizza's brand platform, Everyone Deserves Pizza. The platform supports the belief that everyone has the right to delicious pizzas that suit their tastes, price point, delivery method and location. With over 750 locations coast to coast, and a variety of offerings including cauliflower bites and plant-based chick'n, Pizza Pizza is in a prime position to deliver. "As Canada's leading pizza brand, Growflation Pizza is the perfect demonstration of our willingness to ensure everyone can have pizza, while staying true to our fun and accessible brand voice," said Fuoco.

Last year, Pizza Pizza came out with the Fixed-Rate Pizza as a nod to Canadians that they had heard their frustration on the rapidly rising prices. This new program is another iteration of 'Everyone Deserves Pizza' and gives Canadians a reliable and delicious solution to a real-life problem.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 750 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, which operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta. Pizza Pizza is guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. In 2022, Pizza Pizza introduced its brand platform 'Everyone Deserves Pizza' a testament to their belief that pizza is all about inclusion. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

_______________________________ 1 Shrinkflation is the increasingly common practice of shrinking a product's size or amount, but still charging the same price.

