Brand refresh follows Medline's 2024 acquisition of the Canadian dental supplier

TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation, a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies and equipment, announced today that Sinclair Dental, the full-service dental supplies, equipment, and services provider it acquired in early 2024, has been rebranded as Medline Sinclair.

In recent months, Medline Canada has focused its integration efforts on enhancements that allow Canadian dental customers to benefit from Medline Sinclair's dental expertise and service excellence and Medline's global scale, supply chain, and quality products.

With this brand evolution, Medline affirms its goal of being Canada's most trusted dental supplier.:Avec cette évolution de la marque, Medline affirme son objectif d'être le fournisseur dentaire le plus fiable au Canada. Post this

With this brand evolution, Medline affirms its goal of being Canada's most trusted dental supplier, while continuing to grow its position as a leading supplies partner across the healthcare continuum.

"The brand refresh represents more than a visual change, it signifies deeper alignment with Medline's CARES values and purpose – Together Improving Care™ – and a testament to our ongoing commitment to customers," said Ernie Philip, President, Medline Canada, Corporation. "Medline Sinclair embraces Sinclair's entrepreneurial history and encapsulates our exciting future as a unified force, bringing quality products, innovation, supply chain strength and customer service excellence to bear in support of the dental market."

The new brand identity comprises a modernized logo and visual elements that symbolize the attributes customers can expect from Medline Sinclair – strength, experience, reliability, integrity, and quality – and reaffirms the company's dedication to delivering unparalleled service, solutions and innovation tailored to the unique needs of Canadian dental professionals.

Medline Sinclair enhances Medline Canada's profile as the country's fastest-growing medical supplies distributor for primary care, long-term care, acute care, dental and home health.

For more information on Medline Sinclair, visit www.SinclairDental.com

Medline Canada, Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. With expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of its supply chain, Medline partners with customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management, and provide fast access to quality products. By applying its CARES values daily, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and well-being of customers, employees, partners, and communities. With 1,200 employees and more than 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space, Medline is a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

SOURCE Medline Canada, Corporation

John Quinn, Medline Canada, Corporation, [email protected]