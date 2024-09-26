TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation, a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies and equipment, has signed on for a three-year sponsorship of the annual Princess Margaret Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer® event, fuelled by Longo's.

As the official Medical Supply and Wellness Partner, Medline Canada will support the operation of the wellness tent at the charitable event which takes place this year on Saturday, September 28, in Vaughn, Ontario. Along with the corporate sponsorship, Medline will have a team playing in event to raise vital funds that will go towards the discovery of new cancer treatments and better patient outcomes and, ultimately, finding a cure.

"As a company and as employees, we're dedicated to our purpose of Together Improving Care," said Roger Bourbonnais, VP of Acute Care. "Beyond being a trusted medical supply partner across the healthcare continuum, we support and advocate for better care outcomes. The Medline Canada team is proud to participate in this important event to build awareness and raise funds that will help find a cure for cancer – once and for all."

In 2023, Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer raised $3.15 million towards life-saving cancer research. Since inception, the event has raised over $33 million to support over 1,600 researchers and scientists at The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

To support Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer with a donation, visit

https://roadhockeytoconquercancer.ca

Medline Canada, Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values daily in all we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With 1,200 employees, including Sinclair Dental, and more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space combined, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca



The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

