TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation, a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies and equipment, announced today that Scott MacNair has been named vice president of Healthcare Solutions, supporting acute care customers with the challenges facing hospitals, such as continued surgical backlogs, resource constraints, staff fatigue, escalating healthcare costs, supply chain disruptions and the need for sustainable practices.

MacNair joins Medline after serving as the executive vice president of Business Operations at British Columbia's Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA). He joined PHSA at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he, along with health system partners, set up an effective supply chain that sustained the flow of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to British Columbia's healthcare workers.

More recently, MacNair worked to modernize the provincial healthcare supply chain further by redefining the governance model with regional health authorities. Prior to his time at PHSA, he was the president of Stryker Canada, a leading provider of healthcare technologies.

"With Scott's strategic business acumen, deep experience in healthcare and executive relationships in the sector, I know he will make a significant impact supporting our customers through the ever-changing dynamics of the Canadian acute care sector," said Ernie Philip, president, Medline Canada, Corporation.

Medline Canada, Corporation

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values daily in all we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With 1,200 employees, including Sinclair Dental, and more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space combined, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

