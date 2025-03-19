Innovative design includes insights from Canadian clinicians

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Medline Canada, Corporation, a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies and equipment, today introduced Fitright® Extended Wear Stretch Briefs – part of its system of continence care solutions – offering several innovations and unique features for extended nighttime wear protection, breathability and comfort, while providing clinical, financial and operational efficiencies for healthcare settings – and increased dignity for wearers.

Innovative brief design includes insights from Canadian clinicians. (CNW Group/Medline Canada, Corporation)

As part of the new product's development process, input from professional Canadian clinicians was included in the product's design and prototype review. With a traditional shape and standard leg openings, Fitright Extended Wear Stretch Briefs offer several industry-unique features:

EasyFlex ™ Stretch: for easy application and secure fit

for easy application and secure fit Leak-Stop ™ Guards: provide soft, raised barriers to ensure a higher-level of containment

provide soft, raised barriers to ensure a higher-level of containment Double Tabs: briefs fit better for different body shapes; tabs can be reattached multiple times

briefs fit better for different body shapes; tabs can be reattached multiple times Color Coding : making it easier for staff to identify the right brief and size

: making it easier for staff to identify the right brief and size Fewer Sizes : allow for SKU consolidation and simplified sizing

: allow for SKU consolidation and simplified sizing Odor Protection: for discreet protection

"To provide the best care for people experiencing incontinence, clinicians today benefit from access to the most effective products and resources available," says Ben Dodington, Group Product Manager, Medline Canada, Corporation. "Incontinence care products that demonstrate technology innovations, based on real-world clinical experiences, allow people to live with dignity and comfort during incontinence."

To support product implementation and use in healthcare settings, Medline Canada's FitRight® expert care team delivers resources, training and guidance tailored to acute and long-term care settings.

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products. By applying our CARES values daily in all we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With 1,200 employees, including Medline Sinclair (Dental), and 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space, we are a trusted partner in delivery of healthcare for Canadians from coast to coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

