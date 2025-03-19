Grants for up to $100,000 available for eligible local charitable initiatives

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ is now accepting applications for its 2025 Community Grants program, with a plan to give away $1.5M to charitable organizations working to make care more equitable and accessible for all women in Canada. Local charitable initiatives designed to help improve the state of women's healthcare and health outcomes may be eligible to receive grants valued up to a maximum of $100,000.

"Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health believes that every woman in Canada deserves access to quality healthcare," said Paulette Minard, Director of Community Investment and Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health. "That's why we're proud to announce the launch of our 2025 Community Grants program – a $1.5 million annual fund designed to empower front-line organizations responding to the urgent healthcare needs of women in their communities. We believe that by working together we can break down barriers so that every woman in Canada has the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life."

Since 2022, the Foundation has supported more than 90 initiatives in communities across the country. Last year, The Black Women's Institute for Health (BWIH) was one of the recipients, with a goal to address health inequalities and advance the provision of culturally responsive mental health support for Black women. With a donation of $98,000 from Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, BWIH was able to support mothers across Canada by offering professional mentoring programs that addressed the intersection of motherhood and mental health with their Mothering Minds initiative.

"Having a space where Black mothers, at every stage of their journey, can connect, mentor each other, and truly create a village of support is a powerful, life-saving resource. Motherhood can feel isolating, and this experience can be intensified by factors such as race, location, and lack of culturally relevant resources," said Kearie Daniel, Executive Director, The Black Women's Institute for Health. "We are immensely grateful to Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ for their visionary support of our Mothering Minds initiative, helping us to foster connection and sisterhood among Black mothers across Canada, building healthier families and stronger communities."

Applications can be submitted directly through the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health website until April 16, 2025, 11:59 p.m. ET.

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is a registered charity. For more information on the Foundation, please visit: Shoppersfoundation.ca/en/our-impact .

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca .

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart® Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart® Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

