New research reveals sizeable gaps in education, awareness for common menstrual health conditions

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™, the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart®, is spotlighting the startling health inequities experienced by women due to a lack of education and awareness surrounding menstrual health in Canada. These issues directly impact a woman's ability to identify and understand their own symptoms and advocate for appropriate treatment. As the country recognizes Menstrual Health Day, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ is calling for greater support and focus on menstrual health to help close the gap on these issues in women's health.

Much more complex than a monthly cycle, menstrual health is foundational to a woman's overall well-being and includes the full spectrum of reproductive health concerns, from hormone regulation to chronic conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis and infertility. Due to a lack of understanding, many women don't recognize the severity of their own symptoms and end up experiencing delayed diagnosis and treatment, highlighting the urgent need for increased research and education to improve outcomes for those living with menstrual health conditions.

To better understand the reality of menstrual health in Canada, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™* commissioned a national research survey, revealing:

More than one-in-four people experience irregular or missed periods and heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding.

people experience irregular or missed periods and heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding. Three-in-five women with menstrual health conditions, such as infertility or PCOS, describe their diagnosis journey as difficult.

85 per cent of women found it difficult to get an endometriosis diagnosis.

"Making women's health a greater priority means recognizing menstrual health, an often-overlooked part of the conversation, as absolutely critical to women's well-being," said Paulette Minard, Director, Community Investment at Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™. "Our survey findings reflect more than numbers - they reveal real experiences of pain, delay and dismissal that Canadian women face every day. Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ is committed to challenging the status quo in women's health - to close gaps in care, amplify women's voices and ensure they have the right knowledge and tools to advocate for themselves."

Since 2022, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ has donated more than $2.6 million in funds and supplies to expand access to menstrual products and care through partners like Moon Time Connections, The Period Purse, and others across Canada. In that same time, Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health have committed to donate more than 69 million period care products to schools and community organizations in Ontario, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan so people who menstruate can access necessary care while continuing to attend class and other activities.

To learn more about the Foundation's initiatives and how to get involved, visit shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart® Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

