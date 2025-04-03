Get ready to run, walk, and make a difference for women in communities across Canada

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Calling all Canadians! It's time to lace up your sneakers, gather your friends and family, and join the movement for women's mental health at the 2025 Shoppers Drug Mart® Run for Women. This isn't just a run; it's a powerful way to show support for women across the country.

Why we run:

The Shoppers Drug Mart® Run for Women is the largest running series in Canada dedicated to supporting women's mental health. Since its inception in 2013, this incredible event has raised over $23 million for local initiatives, directly impacting the lives of women coast to coast.

Run participants support vital programs focused on:

Frontline Support: Crisis intervention, counselling, and peer support groups for women facing mental health challenges.

Education & Awareness: Breaking down stigma and empowering women with the knowledge and resources to prioritize their mental well-being.

Research & Innovation: Funding ground-breaking research to advance our understanding and treatment of women's mental health issues.

Participate any way and make a difference:

Choose a challenge – a 5km or 10km walk or run – and join us for a day filled with energy, camaraderie, and the knowledge that each person can make a real difference. Participants can register individually or as part of a team and are encouraged to fundraise for the cause. Exciting fundraising rewards, including PC Optimum™ points or Running Room gift cards, await those who raise $150 or more.

Learn about the impact:

"The Shoppers Drug Mart® Run for Women has helped us increase our ability to address specific challenges women face when it comes to mental health," says Margot Weiner, Director of Development at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. "Funds raised from the event helped CMHA Saskatoon establish our community maternal mental health program, More than Mamas."

Join the movement:

Ready to make a difference? Registration for the 2025 Shoppers Drug Mart® Run for Women is officially OPEN! This year, community events will be held in:

Let's come together for a future where every woman in Canada has the support they need to thrive.

For more information and to sign up to participate in a run in your community, visit runforwomen.ca.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

