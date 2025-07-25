Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health launches in-store period product donation drive to promote menstrual equity

Support local women's shelters and food banks via the Pad It Forward campaign

TORONTO, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ is inviting Canadians to join them in their fight for menstrual equity by donating pads, tampons, period underwear and menstrual cups at their local Shoppers Drug Mart® store as part of its new Pad it forward donation campaign.

"We know that 17% of people in Canada have experienced period poverty1 – unable to access or afford the menstrual products they need. And this number jumps to 1 in 4 among people living in lower-income households," says Paulette Minard, Director of Community Investment and Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™. "Together with Shoppers Drug Mart, the Foundation is taking action to change this reality, helping to make period products more accessible to those who need them."

Since 2022, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ has committed to donate more than 69 million period care products collectively to schools and community organizations in Ontario, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan so people who menstruate can access necessary care while continuing to attend class and other activities. In this same time period, the Foundation has donated more than $2.6 million in funds and supplies to expand access to menstrual products and care through partners like Moon Time Connections – Canada's only national Indigenous-led period equity organization.

"Moon Time Connections is incredibly grateful to Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ for partnering with us to ensure we can continue reaching remote and northern Indigenous menstruators with much-needed support," shares Nicole White, Founder of Moon Time Connections (MTC). "Funding provided by the Foundation to MTC allows us to continue offering our Moon Time Facilitator training program, which Indigenizes menstrual education and empowers community with vital and culturally relevant resources, while also supporting with product distribution."

Donations bins for this in-store program will be visible near the checkout area in stores nationwide, with all donated products going to one of more than 300 local women's shelters or community food banks. Donations will be accepted from July 26 to August 8.

Visit your local Shoppers Drug Mart® or Pharmaprix® store to donate and learn more about Pad it forward.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca .

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

