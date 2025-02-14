$10M Donation to Endowment Fund to advance healing and empowerment programs

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health announced today a $10M donation agreement with the Manitoba Government to fund critical programs that will directly benefit children and families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit Peoples (MMIWG2S+). The donation will go to the Manitoba Government's new MMIWG2S+ Healing and Empowerment Fund, an endowment held by the Winnipeg Foundation which will provide continual and accessible healing programs and support to affected families.

Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health announces agreement with the Manitoba Government to support families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2Spirit Peoples (MMIWG2S+) (CNW Group/Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health)

"As the largest single donation from Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, this agreement is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to furthering equity in women's health and ensuring the wellbeing of women across Canada," stated Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart and Chair of Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health. "Thanks to the leadership of the Government of Manitoba and the ongoing work of community partners, we are proud to play a role in advancing a more sustained approach to healing and empowerment for Indigenous women, girls, and 2Spirit peoples across the province."

"Every one of us has a role to play in building a better future for Indigenous women, girls and 2Spirit peoples," stated Nahanni Fontaine, Minister responsible for women and gender equity. "This significant commitment extended by Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is an example of how corporations and their charitable efforts can contribute to ending violence, racism and discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people and action reconciliation with real, tangible support."

The $10M donation represents a significant contribution to the Manitoba Government's $15M endowment fund, which was established in May 2024 as the first foundational initiative of Mino'Ayaawag Ikwewag ("All Women Doing Well"), Manitoba's provincial strategy to support the safety, protection and empowerment of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse peoples. It is a response to 231 Calls to Justice following the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls including the call to provide continual and accessible healing programs and support for the children of MMIWG2S+ people and their families. The donation will be delivered to The Winnipeg Foundation over a five-year period, with an initial investment of $6M in 2025.

The purpose of the MMIWG2S+ Healing and Empowerment Fund is to support activities that extend tangible, culturally responsive, and trauma-informed support to children, families, and communities of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse individuals. The revenue generated will ensure a stable long-term commitment to help meet the needs and support families for years to come.

The announcement took place at the Manitoba Legislative Building on this day of the Women's Memorial March in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit Peoples (MMIWG2S+) across Canada and the United States. Shoppers Drug Mart President and Chair of Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, Jeff Leger, was joined by the Minister responsible for women and gender equity, Nahanni Fontaine, key representatives of government and MMIWG2S+ family and community members.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart® Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart® Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart® Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

