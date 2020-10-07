"Quo Beauty was designed for Canadian beauty lovers," says Kelly Jessop, Vice President, Category Management, Shoppers Drug Mart. "It's an incredible line of fun and vibrant beauty products that helps Canadians easily achieve the latest on-trend makeup looks, for less."

To celebrate the launch of the brand, Shoppers Drug Mart partnered with makeup superstar Hung Vanngo, who created a selection of looks for the campaign and a YouTube tutorial video that illustrates one of the latest fall trend makeup looks using his favourite Quo Beauty products.

"I'm so impressed with the new Quo Beauty range because the products are both inspirational and easy-to-use," says Hung Vanngo, world-renowned makeup artist and recipient of the Canadian Arts and Fashion Award in 2019 for Makeup Artist of the Year. "I loved creating a wide range of unique looks with the products — looks that range from beautiful and natural to dramatic and colourful, and everything in between."

Canadians can find Quo Beauty products exclusively at more than 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® store locations including 150+ Pharmaprix® stores in Quebec, as well as online. For the first time, the brand has expanded its cosmetic and beauty product offering to more than 300 Loblaw-owned grocery stores.

Quo Beauty key highlights:

Quo Beauty products will now be available in new categories including, hair tools and appliances, travel accessories, sunglasses, bath liquids, fizzers and bath accessories, and artificial nails





All Quo Beauty colour cosmetics are vegan, cruelty-free and PETA-certified

colour cosmetics are vegan, cruelty-free and PETA-certified There is now a broad range of Quo Beauty makeup and skincare brushes made with synthetic fibres and offering high-performance application by leveraging the latest advances in technology and design

All Quo Beauty brushes are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly and responsibly made using 100 percent synthetic fibres

The Quo Beauty brush collection features multiple lines including Artistry, Classic, Classic double-ended, Skin, Trendy and select brush sets





