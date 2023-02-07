Research shows Canadian women are in the dark about the benefits of sexual wellness

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - February 7, 2023 - Today, Shoppers Drug Mart is making sexual wellness easier for Canadians with the launch of a new selection of products – including personal massagers, vibrating bullets, lubricants and more – online and in select stores. A recent survey by Shoppers Drug Mart found most Canadian women are unaware of the benefits of sexual wellness to their overall health. With the launch of the new products, Shoppers continues to fulfill its purpose of helping Canadians live life well, championing women's health specifically with a focus on increasing awareness of the gaps in care and improving access.

"Sexual wellness is a key component of women's overall health, but like much of women's healthcare, it tends to fly under the radar and we're proud to use our platform to shine a light on these topics," said Kelly Jessop, SVP, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Our curated selection of products includes top sellers from both Canadian and multinational companies, easily shoppable from the comfort of home and shipped to your door discretely."

The national survey conducted by Shoppers Drug Mart revealed that most Canadian women shy away from conversations about sexual wellness due to social stigma, and that few know what "sexual wellness" means with only seven per cent of respondents able to define it correctly. While sexual wellness can play a vital role in the overall health of women, both physically and mentally, many are in the dark about how. In fact, half of the women surveyed were either unaware or misinformed about the benefits of sexual stimulation and orgasm, which includes increased blood and oxygen flow, reduced stress, improved sleep, pain relief and more.1

"The lack of understanding around sexual wellness among Canadian women is disheartening but not shocking," said Dr. Lori Brotto, Executive Director, Women's Health Research Institute BC. "Due to feelings of shame and embarrassment, women have traditionally not prioritized their own self-pleasure, but we know the impacts of orgasm on our mental and physical health are vast. This is due to the release of oxytocin which among other things can help combat low mood and even benefit cardiovascular health. It's a positive step forward in women's sexual health to see a trusted retailer like Shoppers Drug Mart join this important conversation."

Today's launch includes products from SKYN, Plus One, Floravi and LELO, all of which can be found online at shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca.

