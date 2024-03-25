Shoppers Drug Mart Launches Recycling Program for Quo Beauty™ Cosmetics

First major retailer to offer a recycling program for private label colour cosmetics line in partnership with TerraCycle®

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. ("Shoppers Drug Mart") is making strides toward its commitment to reduce plastic waste with the launch of the Quo Beauty Cosmetics Free Recycling Program . The global cosmetics industry produces an estimated 120 billion units of packaging every year1, most of which are not accepted through curbside recycling services. In partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, the new program introduces a convenient solution for customers to recycle empty Quo Beauty cosmetics components and keep plastic packaging from going to landfills and incinerators.

For each pound of cosmetics waste shipped in through the recycling program, $1 will be donated to Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ . Shoppers Foundation creates equitable and accessible care for all women in Canada, empowering them to lead healthier lives.

Shopper's partnership with TerraCycle comes less than a year after the launch of "More Planet Love" by Quo Beauty which includes over 500 products with more sustainable packaging, using recycled plastics, mono-materials, and reduced plastic packaging. Additionally, the entire Quo Beauty lineup is vegan, cruelty-free, and PETA-certified, further contributing to a more sustainable planet.

"As we work to ensure all control brand packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025, we continue to look for new and innovative ways to eliminate the use of single-us plastics for all product packaging," says Pat Dean, SVP, Category Management, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We are proud to partner with TerraCycle as the first major retailer to offer a recycling program for a private label colour cosmetics line, offering more sustainable choices to Canadians and reducing our impact on the planet."

Across the Enterprise, Shoppers aims to have all control-brand packaging meet the Golden Design Rules by 2025.

______________________ 1 Euromonitor

How does the TerraCycle program work?

Beginning today, customers can mail in their eligible empty Quo Beauty cosmetics components by signing up on the TerraCycle program page and downloading a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the cosmetic packaging is cleaned and separated by material type, and then recycled into raw formats that manufacturers use to make new products.

What items can be recycled?

The following Quo Beauty cosmetics components are eligible for recycling:

Plastic and glass tubes, pots, pumps, sprays, and jars

Lipstick, lip balm, lip gloss tubes, and wands

Mascara tubes and wands

Eyeliner pencils and components

Eyeshadow and bronzer components

Foundation packaging

Powder components

Concealer tubes and sticks

Nail polish bottles, nail polish remover bottles, makeup wipes and sponges, makeup brushes, and pressurized canisters (including aerosol cans) will not be accepted through this program.

"The majority of cosmetic products are not accepted by curbside recycling services due to their complex, multilayer packaging, which often includes small components such as wands, pumps, and caps that slip through the sorting machinery at recycling facilities," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle founder and CEO. "As the first major retailer in Canada to create a free recycling program for their own private-label beauty brand, Shoppers Drug Mart is setting a great example for the beauty industry."

The Quo Beauty Cosmetics Free Recycling Program is open to any individual, school, office, or community group. To learn more about TerraCycle's recycling process for cosmetic packaging, please visit www.terracycle.ca/how-terracycle-recycles-beauty-products.

