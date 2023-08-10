New products launching from Quo Beauty are designed to eliminate more plastic waste from the planet

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. ("Shoppers Drug Mart") is making progress on its commitment to fight climate change with the launch of new Quo Beauty™ products, developed to reduce the amount of plastic packaging going to landfills.

This month the brand is introducing over 40 new products and celebrating current favourites with more sustainable packaging. From lipsticks to cosmetic accessories, the new products use recycled plastics, more mono-materials, and reduced plastic packaging. In addition, the entire assortment of products from Quo Beauty are vegan and cruelty-free, all meant to remain committed to contributing to a more sustainable planet.

"We know the beauty industry contributes to the plastics problem in Canada and we're leading the way with implementing solutions." says Kelly Jessop, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Shoppers Drug Mart. "It's not always easy to address some of the challenges the industry faces, but our team is committed. It's important to the planet, our customers and our company."

Quo Beauty is working to meet the Golden Design Rules with its packaging, and is well on its way to having all plastic packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. Introducing mono-material in lipstick tubes is one example of this progress, making the packaging more recyclable in more jurisdictions.

Reducing plastic waste through initiatives like this is one of the many ways Shoppers Drug Mart is delivering on its purpose and helping Canadians live life well. For more information, visit https://www.loblaw.ca/en/responsibility.

The Quo Beauty line of products are available in stores and online. The lineup is vegan, cruelty-free, and PETA-certified.

