Two Trendsetters, One Glam Collection: Barbie™ and Quo Beauty® Launch Product Line

QUO Beauty®'s first-ever brand collaboration includes cosmetics, nail, and hair accessories inspired by Barbie™

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced a partnership between its iconic Barbie™ brand and Quo Beauty®, the beloved and multi-award-winning Canadian beauty brand developed by Shoppers Drug Mart®. Available, August 11 nationwide, the all-new line includes colour cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and hair accessories, all inspired by the Barbie™ brand's notable impact on beauty.

Since 1959, Barbie™ has inspired generations by both setting trends with iconic style and celebrating a variety of expressions of beauty reflected in the world.

"Barbie partnering with Quo Beauty celebrates our continued efforts to inspire the next generation to feel confident through self-expression," said Jennifer Gileno, Director, Licensing and Location Based Entertainment at Mattel Canada, Inc. "With this inclusive range of beauty essentials, fans of Barbie™ and Quo Beauty® are invited to explore a collection that's as bold and playful as they are."

"Our Barbie™ X Quo Beauty® collaboration is an absolute milestone, marking a first-of-its-kind partnership for Quo Beauty®," said Jenifer Gerlach Martin, Senior Director of Quo Beauty® at Shoppers Drug Mart®. "Together, we've meticulously crafted a best-in-class collection that not only embraces the most exciting beauty trends but, more importantly, empowers our customers to feel their absolute best and celebrate their unique selves. It's a testament to our shared values of confidence and self-expression, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring this iconic line to Canadians."

The 23-piece collection includes playful hair accessories, hair appliances, bath sets, vibrant cosmetics, lashes, nail colours, false nails, and chic storage. Whether prepping for a big night out or winding down with a bubble bath, this powerhouse partnership has anyone covered from head to perfectly polished toe. The full collection offers something for everyone:

Get ready for any (and every!) occasion: Barbie™ X Quo Beauty® 3PC Hair Set: Add a touch of style with this Barbie™ hair accessories set that contains 1 cute bow headband, 1 satin pink scrunchie and a Barbie claw clip. A perfect set for Barbie™ fans to elevate their daily routine. Barbie ™ X Quo Beauty® Blending Sponge Trio : Achieve a consistent finish to liquid and cream makeup products with these soft, expertly shaped blending sponges.

Get dream curls, right at home: Barbie ™ X Quo Beauty® Mini Curling Iron Set: Bundle includes a mini curling iron to get salon-worthy curls from home, a set of salon clips, and an essential brush. A fun pink glitter heat resistant pouch stores all these components effortlessly.

Live in colour and on trend: Barbie ™ X Quo Beauty® Peptide Lip Tint in Iced Mocha and Watermelon : Quo Beauty® fan-favourite Peptide Lip Tint is the ticket to lush full lips! Enriched with peptides and emollients and a sheer wash of colour and glossy shine, keep lips soft and moisturized in these two new shades. Barbie ™ X Quo Beauty® Flash Dry Nail Enamel in Give Me A Wink, Afterglow, Girly Girl, Good As Gold: Two coat, fast dry nail polish in iconic, trendy shades is long wearing and creates a smooth, hard finish on nails.

Get un-ready and unwind in style: Barbie™ X Quo Beauty® Bath Set : An exclusive set of bath-care essentials designed to pamper skin and awaken the senses. Set includes: a vanilla shea bath bomb that is a sensory delight, offering a touch of luxury and relaxation to bath time; as well as a textured bath glove designed to cleanse and smooth skin. Barbie™ X Quo Beauty® Self Care Set: Lightweight and perfect for travel or at-home use, this set includes a clear pouch, printed silicone jar, product spatula, printed push lid bottle, scalp scrubber, and headband and wrist cuffs that are great for keeping users' hair back and arms dry while washing their face.

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to glam: Barbie™ X Quo Beauty® Hard Cosmetic Case: Keep drawers and daily essentials organized in style, with plenty of space for hair products, cosmetics, moisturizers, mascara, eyelash curlers, and more. Whether jet-setting or just getting ready at home, this case has everyone covered.



For more information, Canadians can find the Barbie™ X Quo Beauty® products exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart®, Pharmaprix®, select Loblaw-owned Real Canadian Superstores in Ontario and Western Canada, as well as online starting on August 11th.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Mattel Inc.

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com

