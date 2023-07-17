Canada's Back to School destination is ready to help Canadians with fun, easy and affordable solutions

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Since 1991, Staples Canada has helped Canadians get ready for the school year with learning essentials that inspire, empower and equip students and teachers to be their best. This year, Staples is all about making Back to School fun, easy and affordable with all the essentials from pencils to laptops.

"We know Canadians are looking for more value this Back to School season than ever before," said Rachel Huckle, President, Staples Canada. "As the Working and Learning Company, we're committed to helping students, teachers and parents get back to learning with new, exciting and affordable solutions – all designed to fuel a passion for learning."

'90s Throwback Pricing

Staples is Canada's premier destination for quality and value when it comes to the Back to School season. This year, Staples is offering '90s throwback pricing on the top back to school essentials. Find the lowest prices on supplies from brands Canadians love, including Sharpie, Five Star, Crayola, Hilroy and Pep Rally, a Staples exclusive. Staples Back to School HQ makes it easy to shop online loaded with the best picks and sorted by grade to take the guesswork out.

Pep Rally: Trendy and Functional Essentials

A Staples exclusive, Pep Rally introduces its latest line of Back to School essentials that are fun and functional. Featuring three new collections to help students express themselves, including: Retro Love, Classic Academia, and Joyful Expression. Shop all of Pep Rally's school supplies and solutions, here.

New Wireless Services from Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile

In need of a mobile phone or internet upgrade for Back to School? Customers can now get all their devices connected to the best plans from Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile at their local Staples store. In addition to wireless services, customers can also visit in-store to discover Internet and TV solutions from Bell. As the largest communications provider in Canada, Bell's award-winning 5G and robust fibre networks connect families, students, and friends in their day-to-day lives. Exclusive offers will be available in-store during the Back to School season, which include discounts on new phones, plans, accessories and gift with purchase incentives.

Best in Tech

Looking for new tech? Staples is stocked with the best selection of technology to power learning and productivity through the school year. Whether you're looking for a new Chromebook, noise-cancelling headphones, iPads or more – Staples has what you need, from the best tech brands including Apple, Microsoft, Logitech, HP, Google and more.

Protect your technology with Staples Protection Plans by Allstate, available for a variety of electronics like smartphones, computers, tablets, and headphones to cover mechanical and electrical failures, as well as accidental damage.

Organization Tools for Teachers and Parents with Staples Print Services

Staying organized is at the top of mind for students, parents and teachers throughout the school year. Staples Print Services has everything you need to start the school year out on the right foot, including:

Back to School Ad Campaign

Howie Mandel and Pierre-Yves Lord will star in a series of Back to School commercials for Staples for a second year. The commercials are themed around '90s nostalgia and explore everything from finding the top tech to the best backpack and freshest supplies. The commercials are supported by a national ad buy that begins July 10.

School Tools for Parents

Want to know exactly what your child needs for school? Staples' School Tools is a great way to do Back to School shopping. Parents can shop for supplies based on lists curated by teachers for their child's grade and region. If a teacher has not created a list, don't worry: Staples has identified the best products for students for every grade, check out the list at staples.ca/shop-school-supplies-by-grade.

With Staples' School Tools shoppers can get 10 per cent off orders over $50, five per cent off on orders over $25, and a donation of three per cent to local schools on behalf of Staples. To learn more, visit staples.ca/schooltools.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Staples Print Services, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or Pinterest.

