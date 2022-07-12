Seven Québec entrepreneurs receive top EY award

The seven Québec winners are:

Isabelle Côté of Coffrages Synergy Formwork, a company setting itself apart in the formworks industry with quality construction projects and collaborations across Eastern Canada .

of Coffrages Synergy Formwork, a company setting itself apart in the formworks industry with quality construction projects and collaborations across . Todd Coleman of eStruxture Data Centers, the largest Canadian data centre company with solutions for running modern and demanding enterprise applications.

of eStruxture Data Centers, the largest Canadian data centre company with solutions for running modern and demanding enterprise applications. René- Pierre Roussel and Hugo Leclair of Groupe Canva, a dynamic and fast-growing holding company in the field of industrial and commercial printing.

and of Groupe Canva, a dynamic and fast-growing holding company in the field of industrial and commercial printing. Gabriel Tremblay of Groupe TAQ, a non-profit organization led by social entrepreneurs who are furthering workplace inclusivity by helping people with functional limitations find permanent, stable and quality jobs.

of Groupe TAQ, a non-profit organization led by social entrepreneurs who are furthering workplace inclusivity by helping people with functional limitations find permanent, stable and quality jobs. Julie Roy of Les Services Ménagers Roy Ltée, a company committed to professional and high-quality commercial cleaning.

of Les Services Ménagers Roy Ltée, a company committed to professional and high-quality commercial cleaning. Jarred Knecht of Promark Electronics, a company that's developing and manufacturing versatile, high-voltage cable and custom assemblies for electric and hybrid vehicles at scale.

of Promark Electronics, a company that's developing and manufacturing versatile, high-voltage cable and custom assemblies for electric and hybrid vehicles at scale. Jean-François Côté of Sharethrough, a company bringing human-centric technology to programmatic advertising.

In addition to the seven regional winners, the Québec region is also recognizing a Special Citation.

Emerging Entrepreneur: Sam Finn and Kimberley Pontbriand of ergonofis, a company that's making work a better place by creating well-designed, durable office products that improve health and productivity.

"These leaders are taking a human-centred approach, backed by emerging technology, to challenge existing business models, markets and processes to create long-term value for stakeholders and society," says Daniel Baer, Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "When it comes to innovation, this year's winners are unstoppable as they rise to the top of their industries – from construction to technology."

The Québec winners will move forward to compete against peers from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Atlantic regions at the national awards celebration in November 2022, where 10 national winners will be named, including Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022. The overall Canadian winner will then go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2023.

More information

Follow @EYCanada, #EOYCanada and #EOYQuébec on Twitter for the latest program updates. Visit www.ey.com/ca/eoy for more program details.

The 2022 Québec independent judging panel comprises Andreea Crisan, President and CEO, Andy Transport; Brigitte Jalbert, President, Les Emballages Carrousel Inc.; Constance Raymond, Executive Vice President of Administration and Chief Talent Officer, Outbox Technology; Martin Thériault, Founder, CEO and Chair, Previan; Jean-Stéphane Yansouni; Partner, Champlain Financial Corporation.

This year's national sponsor is TSX Inc.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Victoria McQueen, [email protected], +1 416 943 3141