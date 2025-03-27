The EY-Parthenon brand now represents the entire EY Strategy and Transactions practice to support a comprehensive end-to-end client experience

EY reaches new milestone with All in strategy, helping organizations reimagine and transform with the support of the full spectrum of EY services

EY-Parthenon brand now comprises 25,000 professionals across 150 countries

Enhanced Strategy, Transaction, Transformation offerings with leading AI tech and $250M global investment in Edge platforms

TORONTO and TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, THE ANISHNABEG, THE CHIPPEWA, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE AND THE WENDAT PEOPLES, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - EY Canada is excited to announce the strategic expansion of EY-Parthenon across its Strategy and Transactions practice, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions.

"Geopolitical, macroeconomic, technological and societal forces are progressively impacting Canadian businesses and we're responding by proactively adapting to help our clients transform and create value through deep functional talent and sector capabilities, innovative AI-powered technology and an investor mindset," says Shane Dunn, Canada Managing Partner, EY-Parthenon. "By leveraging unmatched experience in strategy, transactions and corporate finance under the EY-Parthenon brand, we're delivering solutions that work in practice, not just on paper."

The next step in the firm's evolution

The move is a significant milestone in the broader EY global "All in" strategy and will further enhance the firm's ability to deliver market-leading, multidisciplinary and cross-functional transformational solutions for CEOs, C-suites, boards, private equity firms and government.

This change will see EY-Parthenon strengthen its leading position in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, corporate finance, value creation, turnaround, and optimization, as well as sector-driven strategic advisory and transformation services.

EY-Parthenon will now represent 25,000 professionals in 150 countries — a 7000% increase since Parthenon was first acquired by EY in 2014. The newly integrated practice will benefit from cross-functional collaboration with the full spectrum of services delivered by 400,000 EY people worldwide, enhancing the strength of the organization across Consulting, Tax and Assurance — and particularly around large-scale transformational programs.

Technology with an Edge

EY-Parthenon is also making a US$250m global investment in its AI-powered Edge platforms working with ecosystem partners such as Microsoft and vendors including OpenAI. The AI-powered Edge platforms — including Competitive Edge, Diligence Edge, and Capital Edge — give private equity and corporate clients access to the most advanced technology and relevant datasets to support their transformative strategies and transactions.

The full Edge suite is being leveraged by more than 25,000 people, including more than 10,000 clients across the globe. Combined, the three platforms provide AI-supported insights and benchmarks — empowering the EY-Parthenon offering from strategy and deal sourcing to due diligence and private equity value creation. The Edge suite encompasses more than 26m company profiles, 2.1m transactions and more than 325,000 company reports. It also keeps a pulse on the market by monitoring 677m news articles and proprietary data sources.

"With global presence, deep industry knowledge, comprehensive services, seamless cross-border collaboration and exclusive AI technology and data, EY-Parthenon is ready to guide Canadian companies to the next stage in their own transformational journeys," says Dunn.

About EY-Parthenon

Our unique combination of transformative strategy, transactions and corporate finance delivers real-word value — solutions that work in practice, not just on paper.

Benefiting from EY's full spectrum of services, we've reimagined strategic consulting to work in a world of increasing complexity. With deep functional and sector expertise, paired with innovative AI-powered technology and an investor mindset, we partner with CEOs, boards, private equity and governments every step of the way — enabling you to share your future with confidence.

EY-Parthenon is a brand under which a number of EY member firms across the globe provide strategy consulting services. For more information, please visit ey.com/ca/parthenon.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

