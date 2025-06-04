The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program recognizes more than 130 finalists

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples – EY Canada proudly announces the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 regional finalists, recognizing the achievements of more than 130 entrepreneurs. These individuals not only drive innovation — they also play a crucial role in strengthening the Canadian business landscape. The finalists have been selected by an independent judging panel for their entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, community impact and purpose.

"This year's finalists are not just business leaders, they are visionaries who are shaping their industries and communities," says Rachel Rodrigues, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Canada Program Director. "From technology to hospitality, energy, real estate, health, wellness and more, these entrepreneurs are tackling challenges head on and finding innovative solutions that benefit us all."

In a time when Canadian businesses face unprecedented challenges, supporting entrepreneurs is more important than ever before. The program celebrates entrepreneurs who play a vital role in fostering local innovation and job creation, and drive economic growth.

"Entrepreneurs have shown that with determination and agility, it's possible to thrive even in tough times," says Rodrigues. "We're proud to champion business leaders who drive our country forward."

The program is an integral part of EY's broader mission to support entrepreneurship in Canada. It works in tandem with the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ and Entrepreneurs Access Network programs in empowering the next generation of business leaders while fostering an inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem.



What's next?

The independent panel of judges will select regional award winners and an overall winner from each region, who will be announced in October. Overall regional winners will then compete at the national level in November for the title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025. The overall Canadian winner will go on to compete in Monaco for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ in 2026. Last year's winner, Ken Harris of Plusgrade — developers of leading ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry — is in Monaco this week to represent Canada on the world stage for EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2025.



More information

Visit ey.com/ca/eoy for more program details and follow #EOYCanada on social media for the latest program updates.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants to help you build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2025 Pacific independent judging panel comprises Ryan Barrington-Foote, President, Jim Pattison Group; Curtis Braber, CEO, BE Power Equipment; Abi Coman-Walker, COO, Acuitas Therapeutics; Peter Cowan, CEO, Innovate BC; Stephen Lee, CEO, Musqueam Capital Corp.; Aisha Yang, Co-Founder and CEO, Herbaland Naturals Inc.

The 2025 Prairies independent judging panel comprises Kai Fahrion, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Zeno Renewables; Debbie Gust, President, WOW! Factor Desserts Ltd.; Denis Jones, President, CEO and Chairperson, Deveraux Group of Companies; Jennifer Massig, CEO, MAGNA Engineering; Aleem Virani, CEO, KV Capital.

The 2025 Ontario independent judging panel comprises Len Anderson, CEO, Renaissance Repair and Supply; Gavin Armstrong, Founder and CEO, Lucky Iron Life; Sandra Bosela, Co-Head Private Markets Group, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Private Equity, OPTrust; Kathy Cheng, President, Redwood Classics Apparel; Nicolas Mulroney, Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO and President, Bond Bakery Brands Limited.

The 2025 Eastern independent judging panel comprises Pelra Azondekon, Managing Director, asterX | Québecor; Isabelle Côté, CEO, Coffrages Synergy Formwork; Jean-François Côté, former President and CEO, Sharethrough; Christian Fabi, Partner, Novacap; Serge Harnois, CEO, Harnois Énergies; Orlane Panet, Co-Founder and CEO, MicroHabitat Urban Farming.

This year's regional program sponsors are BC Business, Cozen O'Connor, OG100, Vaco and national sponsors are Air Canada, TSX Inc., The Globe and Mail and The Printing House.

